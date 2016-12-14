A-ROSA launches on Seine for 2017

A-ROSA River Cruises will feature cruises on the Seine for the first time in 2017. The operator will feature routes from Paris along the river Seine with three international departures available for UK agents to book.

A four-night Christmas shopping departure is available plus two seven-night cruises that explore Normandy during the summer months. The cruise line’s ship A-ROSA VIVA will be based on the Seine in 2017.

Lucia Rowe, head of sales UK at A-ROSA said: “This is the first time we will have ventured onto the Seine and it is a natural addition to our programme. We will have three departures for agents in the UK to sell and if they are successful we will look to add additional dates/itineraries going forward. With Paris as the starting point agents have a range of transportation choices that they can add to the booking depending on the customers choices.”

The cruise line will continue to promote its family offering where one child can travel for free (2-15 years) for every adult travelling when sharing the same cabin.

Itineraries include:

SEINE EXPERIENCE NORMANDY

– Paris, Rouen, Caudebec-en-Caux, Les Andaley, Vernon, Paris. 27 May and 26 August 2017. From €1499pp (£1265pp)

Starting and finishing in Paris, this cruise explores the area along the Seine from Paris to Caudebec-en-Caux and back.

SEINE CHRISTMAS SHOPPING

– Paris, Rouen, Vernon, Paris. 14 December 2017. From €519pp (£435pp)

Starting and finishing in Paris, this cruise combines the chance to enjoy the festive markets and attractions along the Seine with the chance to buy some Christmas gifts.

For more information visit arosa-cruises.com / 020 3290 5713