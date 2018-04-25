A Worthy Endeavor: First glimpse inside the world’s most luxurious expedition yacht

Crystal look to redefine the concept of luxury all over again with their upcoming yacht, Crystal Endeavor

Crystal has unveiled the latest design details for its upcoming expedition yacht, Crystal Endeavor for Crystal Yacht Expedition Cruises. Aboard one of Crystal’s luxury ocean lienrs, Crystal Symphony, Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber, shared the first glimpse of the luxury accommodations on the yacht during Crystal’s 27th Annual Sales Gala celebrating the company’s top producers.

At 19,800 GRT, Crystal Endeavor will be the largest, most spacious purpose-built polar class expedition yacht in the world, accommodating just 200 guests and boasting all the luxurious amenities and special touches for which Crystal is known. The yacht will feature generous public spaces, a full-service spa and salon, six restaurants including Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma, expedition rooms and elegant suites that contrast beautifully with the rugged adventures beyond the vessel.

“Crystal Endeavor’s suites are an important part of the overall experience that is rooted in luxury and comfort, even while in the midst of extreme adventure,” Wolber said. “These suites will be private havens of relaxation and personal service welcoming travellers as they embark on journeys to the far corners of the world.”

Crystal Endeavor’s accommodations will be industry game-changers, as the largest, most spacious suites in expedition cruising, featuring private verandas and butler service for every suite. Luxury touches include king-size beds, walk-in closets, heated storage for drying parkas and spa-like bathrooms with adjustable heated floors, dual vanities, anti-fog mirrors and rain-showerheads.

The stylish design is matched by state-of-the-art technological amenities that will enhance the experience with fine details such as ambient lighting, interactive streaming TVs and bedside iPads in every suite that offer voyage information and numerous international daily newspapers.

The 100 suites will include two Crystal Penthouse Suites (985 sq. ft. to 1,130 sq. ft.), eight Penthouse Suites (457 sq. ft.) and 90 Deluxe Suites (304 sq. ft.). The larger of the two Crystal Penthouse Suites features a two-bedroom layout, while the other one-bedroom plan connects to an adjacent Deluxe Suite through an adjoining entry, ideal for families and friends traveling together. Both offer dedicated dining areas and butler’s prep space for in-suite dining from any of Crystal Endeavor’s Michelin-level eateries. The Penthouse Suites and Deluxe Suites offer separate sleeping and sitting areas, private verandas and desk vanity areas.

Crystal marked the steel cutting milestone for the 100-suite Crystal Endeavor in January and shared initial design plans for the yacht’s public spaces in March. She is set to debut in 2020. Details of the vessel’s itineraries and on-sale date will be announced at a later date.