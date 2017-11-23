Two of the UK’s best-known names in British food are now being featured on board P&O Cruises to deliver the finest dining for its guests.

Forman’s London Cured Smoked Salmon and Alex James Presents cheeses are being introduced to menus in restaurants across the fleet. P&O Cruises Food Hero and award winning wine expert, Olly Smith, is also welcoming a new wine menu to The Glass House.

The new wine list going live from November, offers 38 wines by the glass, or bottle, as well as a range of new beers, including Jolly Olly on draught. All wines have been handpicked by Olly Smith. The menu now features suggestions from Olly on matching chosen wines to the wide array of dishes to deliver the best dining experience. As Olly says, in The Glass House “You get to taste your way around the world, one sip at a time”. The new menus will be available from November in each of the four The Glass House restaurants on board Britannia, Azura, Ventura and Aurora.

Forman’s London Cured smoked salmon and Forman’s Cinnamon and Citrus cured salmon is the world-renowned culinary luxury from H. Forman & Son, and is to be featured on the new Epicurean menu from November on Britannia, Azura and Ventura, and from December in Ocean Grill on Arcadia.

The Glass House and Epicurean also welcome award winning Alex James Presents British artisan cheeses to its menus. The British artisan cheeseboard, available in The Glass House, will feature speciality cheeses from Alex James Presents, including Blue Monday, a mild, mellow and creamy cheese.

P&O Cruises senior vice president, Paul Ludlow, says: “We are proud to be working with some of the biggest names in British food to continue to deliver not only unique foodie experiences for all guests, but also using authentic produce and ingredients with strong British provenance.”

P&O Cruises continues to work with its Food Heroes to deliver the best foodie experience to its guests, through menu development and dedicated Food Hero cruises. Guests have the opportunity to meet James Martin, Marco Pierre White, Atul Kochhar, Olly Smith and Eric Lanlard on these cruises and join exclusive hosted dinners, book signing, Q&As and gastronomic shore excursions.

Marco Pierre White will be on the following cruises in 2018:

Britannia (B817): Seven-night cruise departing 17 June 2018, from £749pp

Southampton – Stavanger – Olden – Innvikfjorden – Nordfjord – Andalsnes – Romsdalsfjord – Bergen – Southampton

Britannia (B818): 14-night cruise departing 24 June 2018, from £1,105pp

Southampton – Warnemunde – Helsinki – St Petersburg – Tallinn – Stockholm – Copenhagen – Skagen – Southampton

Ventura (N820): 12-night cruise departing 5 August 2018, from £1,349pp

Southampton – La Coruna – Madeira – La Palma – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Lisbon – Southampton

Ventura (N826): 17-night cruise departing 18 September 2018, from £1,579pp

Southampton – Palma – Zakinthos – Mykonos – Santorini – Athens – Katakolon – Gibraltar – Southampton

Azura (A825): 13-night cruise departing 15 September 2018, from £1,119pp

Southampton – Madeira – La Palma – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Lanzarote – Lisbon – Vigo – Southampton

Britannia (B828): 12-night cruise departing 30 September 2018, from £1,112pp

Southampton – La Coruna – Madeira – La Palma – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Lisbon – Southampton

Atul Kochhar will be on the following cruises in 2018:

Azura (A808): 14-night cruise departing 13 April 2018, from £1,099pp

Southampton – Alicante – Barcelona – Toulon – La Spezia – Civitavecchia – Cartagena – Gibraltar – Southampton

Ventura (N807): 13-night cruise departing 21 April 2018, from £899pp

Southampton – Madeira – La Palma – Gran Canaria – Tenerife – Lanzarote – La Coruna – Southampton

Ventura (N808): seven-night cruise departing 4 May 2018, from £599pp

Southampton – Vigo – Lisbon – Oporto – St Peter Port – Southampton

Ventura (N817): seven-night cruise departing 20 July 2018, from £799pp

Southampton – St Peter Port – Oporto – Lisbon – Vigo – Southampton

Olly Smith will be on the following cruises in 2018:

Azura (A811): 13-night cruise departing 6 May 2018, from £949pp

Southampton – Madeira – La Palma – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Lanzarote – Lisbon – Southampton

Britannia (B828): 12-night cruise departing 30 September 2018, from £1.112pp

Southampton – La Coruna – Madeira – La Palma – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Lisbon – Southampton

Ventura (N835): 13-night cruise departing 26 November 2018, from £829pp

Southampton – Madeira – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Lanzarote – La Coruna – Southampton

Eric Lanlard will be on the following cruises in 2018:

Britannia (B809): 14-night cruise departing 8 April 2018, from £1,059pp

Southampton – Madeira – La Palma – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Lanzarote – Lisbon – Southampton

Britannia (B813): seven-night cruise departing 13 May 2018, from £749pp

Southampton – Stavanger – Alesund – Olden – Innvikfjorden – Nordfjord – Bergen – Southampton

Britannia (B824): 14-night cruise departing 19 August 2018, from £1,510pp

Southampton – Alicante – Barcelona – Monte Carlo – Florence/Pisa – Civitavecchia – Cartagena – Gibraltar – Southampton

Britannia (B825): seven-night cruise departing 2 September 2018, from £859pp

Southampton – Stavanger – Flam – Aurlandsfjord – Sognefjord – Olden – Innvikfjorden – Nordfjord – Bergen – Southampton

Britannia (B826): seven-night cruise departing 9 September 2018, from £739pp

Southampton – Bilbao – Gijon – La Coruna – St Peter Port – Southampton

James Martin will be on the following cruise in 2018:

Britannia (B806): 14-night cruise departing 16 March 2018, from £1,149pp

Barbados – Dominica– St Maarten – Tortola – Ponta Delgada – Southampton

*Jolly Olly is not available on draught on Aurora.