All the flavours of the Med… all the value of All-Inclusive

Saga’s fabulous value All-Inclusive Local Flavours of the Mediterranean cruise gives you the chance to beat the summer crowds as you enjoy a mouthwatering voyage through the Med. Taste tapas in Santiago de Compostela and enjoy fresh seafood in Sete, while local chefs step on board to cook up authentic flavours from the regions you visit along the way.

Alongside fabulous flavours, the cruise showcases some amazing places and events such as Gaudi’s legacy in Barcelona and Cadiz’s devotion to the Passion on Good Friday. Saga Pearl II will also be taking full advantage of her diminutive size to call at the smaller ports of Motril and Ibiza Town, which are out of the reach of the larger cruise ships.

The other face of Ibiza

Despite its reputation for loud music and hedonism, Ibiza is also a destination of great culture and grace thanks in part to its elegant capital Eivissa (Ibiza Town). You’ll find its cultural nucleus within the fortified walls of the old town, Dalt Vila. This is perched high above the sea offering exceptional views to the island of Formentera. The meandering cobbled streets are full of chapels, palaces, museums and galleries, as well as lovely bars and cafes.

Insider tip… As you’re mooring on a Saturday, why not visit one of Ibiza’s famously colourful markets by taxi. The Las Dalias Hippy Market near San Carlos (approximately 14 miles from Ibiza Town) has a fantastic selection of fashion, jewellery, leatherware and paintings.

Sète, the place for seafood lovers

The cosmopolitan French port of Sète is referred to by the locals as the Venice of Languedoc. The canals that crisscross the harbour are edged with small boats, shops, restaurants and bars, making it a lovely stroll to the delightful Pointe Courte sector ‘village within a town’. From the middle of Sète you can walk, hire a bike or take the No 9 bus around the Corniche to the magnificent beach, where eight miles of golden sands stretch out before you.

Insider tip… Sète has the largest working fishing fleet on France’s Mediterranean coast. In the many local restaurants, you can indulge in mouthwatering dishes such as fresh oysters, mussels and clams, the ‘rouille’ of fried squids and the famous ‘Tiella’ of Sète.

