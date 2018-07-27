All The Fun of The (ROL Cruise) Show

The ROL Cruise Show comes to Braxton Park in mid-August for two days of cruise fun

Thinking about booking your next cruise? Want to try a new cruise company but worried they’ll be the wrong line for you?

Then get yourself down to the ROL Cruise Show to hear from the some of the biggest cruise lines in the UK about their latest offerings and why you should sail with them. We daresay they’ll be a few juicy deals on the day as well!

It is being held between the 15-16th August in the beautiful and historic Braxton Park Estate in the heart of Essex and is your perfect opportunity to get closer to the cruise lines you love.

Booked to be presenting and showcasing at the event are Emerald Waterways, Cruise & Maritime Voyages, Hurtigruten, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Cunard, Celebrity Cruises, P&O Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Oceania Cruises, Star Clippers, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, Scenic, APT River Cruises, Silversea and Uniworld River Cruises. That’s quite the list we’re sure you’ll agree!

There’s also an opportunity to hear an exclusive talk on cruising from the former BBC Royal Correspondent and ROL Cruise ambassador, Jennie Bond, who will regale the audience with tales from her journeys on the seven seas and a little bit of Royal gossip.

Tickets can be bought now from £5pp in advance or for £7pp on the day – and comes with a tea and slice of cake, tasting sessions with Mr Wheeler wines and access to all the cruise lines showcasing at the event.

It’s going to be a packed couple of days you don’t want to miss!