All The Winners From The Wave Awards 2018

Did your favourite cruise line walk away with a prestigious Wave Award?
The 3rd annual Wave Awards were held last night in the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in Central London. It was a wonderful evening which celebrated the very best that cruise has to offer and, despite the best attempts of the weather, was well-attended by leading figures across the industry.
In total, more than 34 awards were handed out on the night, where entertainment was provided by Taskmaster and 8 Out of 10 Cats star, Alex Horne, and his band, Alex and the Hornes.
At the beginning of the evening, a touching tribute was made to the late World of Cruising Editor-At-Large, John Honeywell, who was a titan of the cruising industry and is sorely missed.
In his honour, it was announced that The John Honeywell Award will be created to acknowledge the outstanding work of those in the cruise industry, and for the first recipient we were delighted that John’s wife and sons were on hand to collect the award in his honour.
In the public vote section, more than 64,000 thousand votes were cast by the public to determine the UK’s favourite cruise lines, a tremendous response to which we owe all of you who voted a tremendous thank you.
P&O Cruises took home the Favourite Ocean Cruise Line award ahead of Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean while Viking River Cruises beat Emerald Waterways by a little under 100 votes to take the Favourite River Cruise Line crown.
In the judges section of the awards, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line retained their crown from last year’s Wave Awards when they took home the prestigious Best Ocean Cruise Line award and it was glory at last for Avalon Waterways, who improved on last year’s High Commendation to win the Best River Cruise Line award.
It was also a good night for Bolsover Cruise Club who scooped two awards on the night, including being named the public’s favourite cruise agent, and also for Bolsover Cruise Club’s Poppy Outram, who picked up the Best Individual Agent award.
A full list of the winners can be found below:
PUBLIC VOTE:
Favourite Cruise Blogger: Emma Le Teace – Cruising Isn’t Just For Old People
Favourite Cruise Agent: Bolsover Cruise Club
HIGH COMMENDATION: Cruise Nation
Favourite Destination: Jamaica
Favourite Luxury or Premium Cruise Line: Cunard
Favourite Specialist Cruise Line: Cruise & Maritime Voyages
Passenger Favourite River Cruise Line: Viking River Cruises
HIGH COMMENDATION: Emerald Waterways
Passenger Favourite Ocean Cruise Line: P&O Cruises
INDUSTRY:
Best Advertising, Marketing or PR Campaign: Barrhead Travel
HIGH COMMENDATION: Princess Cruises
Best Transfer Service: Titan Travel
HIGH COMMENDATION: Avalon Waterways
Best Use of Technology: Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services
Best Digital or Web-based Service or Platform: ROL Cruises
Best Escorted & Specialist Tour Operator: Wendy Wu Tours
ONBOARD:
Best for Entertainment: Marella Cruises
Best for Cuisine: Oceania Cruises
HIGH COMMENDATION: Crystal Cruises
Best for Accommodation: Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Best for Wellbeing & Spas: Viking Ocean Cruises
Best for Enrichment: Voyages to Antiquity
PORTS & DESTINATIONS:
Best UK & Ireland Departure Port: Associated British Ports Southampton
Best Excursion: Tauck, Rendezvous on the Seine
Best Destination: Singapore
AGENT:
Best Individual Cruise Consultant: Poppy Outram, Bolsover Club Cruises
HIGH COMMENDATION: Stacy Day, ROL Cruise
Best Online Travel Agent: Iglu Cruise
Best Cruise Agent: World Travel Holdings
HIGH COMMENDATION: Iglu Cruise
SPECIAL MENTION: Holiday Direction
CRUISE LINE:
Best New Ship Launch: Seabourn, Seabourn Encore
Best Family Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Best Value for Money Cruise Line: Saga Cruise
HIGH COMMENDATION: Marella Cruises
Best for Solo Travellers: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Best Specialist Cruise Line: Star Clippers
Best Premium Cruise Line: Holland America Line
HIGH COMMENDATION: Princess Cruises
Best Adventure/Expedition Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Best Luxury River Line: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Best Luxury Cruise Line: Crystal Cruises
HIGH COMMENDATION: Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Best River Cruise Line: Avalon Waterways
Best Ocean Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean Cruise Line
HIGH COMMENDATION: P&O Cruises