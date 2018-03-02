All The Winners From The Wave Awards 2018

Did your favourite cruise line walk away with a prestigious Wave Award?

The 3rd annual Wave Awards were held last night in the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in Central London. It was a wonderful evening which celebrated the very best that cruise has to offer and, despite the best attempts of the weather, was well-attended by leading figures across the industry.

In total, more than 34 awards were handed out on the night, where entertainment was provided by Taskmaster and 8 Out of 10 Cats star, Alex Horne, and his band, Alex and the Hornes.

At the beginning of the evening, a touching tribute was made to the late World of Cruising Editor-At-Large, John Honeywell, who was a titan of the cruising industry and is sorely missed.

In his honour, it was announced that The John Honeywell Award will be created to acknowledge the outstanding work of those in the cruise industry, and for the first recipient we were delighted that John’s wife and sons were on hand to collect the award in his honour.

In the public vote section, more than 64,000 thousand votes were cast by the public to determine the UK’s favourite cruise lines, a tremendous response to which we owe all of you who voted a tremendous thank you.

P&O Cruises took home the Favourite Ocean Cruise Line award ahead of Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean while Viking River Cruises beat Emerald Waterways by a little under 100 votes to take the Favourite River Cruise Line crown.

In the judges section of the awards, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line retained their crown from last year’s Wave Awards when they took home the prestigious Best Ocean Cruise Line award and it was glory at last for Avalon Waterways, who improved on last year’s High Commendation to win the Best River Cruise Line award.

It was also a good night for Bolsover Cruise Club who scooped two awards on the night, including being named the public’s favourite cruise agent, and also for Bolsover Cruise Club’s Poppy Outram, who picked up the Best Individual Agent award.

A full list of the winners can be found below:

PUBLIC VOTE:

Favourite Cruise Blogger: Emma Le Teace – Cruising Isn’t Just For Old People

Favourite Cruise Agent: Bolsover Cruise Club

HIGH COMMENDATION: Cruise Nation

Favourite Destination: Jamaica

Favourite Luxury or Premium Cruise Line: Cunard

Favourite Specialist Cruise Line: Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Passenger Favourite River Cruise Line: Viking River Cruises

HIGH COMMENDATION: Emerald Waterways



Passenger Favourite Ocean Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

INDUSTRY:

Best Advertising, Marketing or PR Campaign: Barrhead Travel

HIGH COMMENDATION: Princess Cruises

Best Transfer Service: Titan Travel

HIGH COMMENDATION: Avalon Waterways

Best Use of Technology: Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services

Best Digital or Web-based Service or Platform: ROL Cruises

Best Escorted & Specialist Tour Operator: Wendy Wu Tours

ONBOARD:

Best for Entertainment: Marella Cruises

Best for Cuisine: Oceania Cruises

HIGH COMMENDATION: Crystal Cruises

Best for Accommodation: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best for Wellbeing & Spas: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best for Enrichment: Voyages to Antiquity

PORTS & DESTINATIONS:

Best UK & Ireland Departure Port: Associated British Ports Southampton

Best Excursion: Tauck, Rendezvous on the Seine

Best Destination: Singapore

AGENT:

Best Individual Cruise Consultant: Poppy Outram, Bolsover Club Cruises

HIGH COMMENDATION: Stacy Day, ROL Cruise

Best Online Travel Agent: Iglu Cruise

Best Cruise Agent: World Travel Holdings

HIGH COMMENDATION: Iglu Cruise

SPECIAL MENTION: Holiday Direction

CRUISE LINE:

Best New Ship Launch: Seabourn, Seabourn Encore

Best Family Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Best Value for Money Cruise Line: Saga Cruise

HIGH COMMENDATION: Marella Cruises

Best for Solo Travellers: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Best Specialist Cruise Line: Star Clippers

Best Premium Cruise Line: Holland America Line

HIGH COMMENDATION: Princess Cruises

Best Adventure/Expedition Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Best Luxury River Line: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Crystal Cruises

HIGH COMMENDATION: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best River Cruise Line: Avalon Waterways

Best Ocean Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean Cruise Line

HIGH COMMENDATION: P&O Cruises