Angela Rippon to name CMV’s Columbus

Angela Rippon CBE is to be godmother to the cruise ship Columbus, the latest addition to the Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) fleet. On Thursday 8th June, during the Naming Ceremony at the London Cruise Terminal in Tilbury, Angela will name the ship.

Presenter of numerous prime time programmes, Angela currently presents Rip Off Britain, How To Stay Young, Health: Truth or Scare and Holding Back the Years.

Chris Coates, CMV’s Commercial Director said “With a broadcast career of fifty years and counting, Angela Rippon CBE is one of the most recognisable British journalists around and was awarded a CBE for her contribution to charity work in the field of Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia. We are all thrilled here at CMV that this lovely lady is going to be the godmother ofColumbus and will be naming our new flagship which is also a new cruise ship for Britain. Columbus has an exciting year ahead as she sails to Cuba, Central America and the Caribbean and at the start of 2018 in true tradition of her name sake will set off round the world.

Columbus is due to arrive in Tilbury on Monday 5th June prior to the Naming Ceremony. Following a programme of refurbishment and modification with newly decorated lounges, a library, a crafters studio and a traditional style Taverner’s Pub.