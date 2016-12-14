Azamara announces sailing to Cuba

Azamara Club Cruises has introduced a voyage visiting Havana, Cuba.

The Azamara Quest will do a Miami, Florida roundtrip departing March 21, 2017 for a 13-night Hemingway Hideaways voyage in the Caribbean, making Azamara one of the first American luxury cruise lines to visit Havana. The voyage will include visits to Key West, Florida, Tampa, Florida, New Orleans, Louisiana (2 overnights), Cozumel, Mexico and an overnight stay in Havana, Cuba.

The cruise line has built Havana into an existing 2017 itinerary. In time, the line says it is looking to also add additional ports of call in Cuba into several of its itineraries.

“Destination Immersion is the heartbeat of our brand as expressed by our overnight stay in Havana, Cuba. Our guests rely on our programmes to provide authentic, interactive experiences that dive deep into the cultures of the destinations we visit,” says Larry Pimentel, President and CEO of Azamara Club Cruises. “We’ve spent years defining and refining each voyage to enable our guests to explore their favourite ports in new ways and discover hidden gems in places they’ve never been before. Cuba has been a destination on our radar for years and being one of the first cruise lines to bring guests to this amazing country, is an important offering that will resonate in a real way with our loyal guests.

Guests will have a selection of experiences to choose from while in Havana. Land Discovery tour highlights in Havana will include:

Hemingway’s Havana: Explore the literary connections between Cuba and the late American novelist Ernest Hemingway on a dynamic four-hour tour that offers the chance to see where he lived, fished, dined and sipped his favourite cocktails.

Old Havana City Sightseeing: Havana’s city-centre is jam-packed with timeworn fortresses, government buildings, historic squares, notable cemeteries and an artisan market. Sights include visits to Morro Castle, La Cabaña, El Capitolio and more.

Best of Havana 8-hour Tour: Guests can come along for a full-day, all-encompassing trip through Havana, as they spend eight hours exploring the city’s cemetery, square, artsy neighbourhood, artisan market, literary connections and enjoy an authentic Cuban meal.

The line’s Cuba voyage is available for booking by calling the Call Centre, or visiting AzamaraClubCruises.com.