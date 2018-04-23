Sheer Bliss: Norwegian take delivery of blissful new ocean liner

Norwegian Bliss – the largest ship in Norwegian’s fleet – is now on a transatlantic sailing to New York ahead of its debut season in Alaska

After months of anticipation, Norwegian Cruise Line finally took ownership of its newest ship, Norwegian Bliss, last Thursday in Bremerhaven, Germany.

The 168,028-gross-ton ship, which can hold up to 4,004 passengers based on double occupancy, proceeded to complete a short sailing to Southampton allowing those lucky first guests the chance to experience all the new features onboard.

World of Cruising was among the throng of eager passengers pouring over every last detail of the third ship to enter Norwegian’s Breakaway Plus class, which promises features and amenities perfectly suited for an Alaskan cruising experience, and you’ll be able to read our report in a future issue. Keep your eyes peeled!

At the event was Norwegian Cruise Line’s president and CEO, Andy Stuart, who spoke of his pride of seeing the ship delivered: “Norwegian Bliss is one of our most highly-anticipated ships to date, and today marks another exciting milestone for the newest and most innovative ship of our young and modern fleet.

“The Meyer-Werft team, along with our operations teams, ship officers and crew members, has done an incredible job bringing Norwegian Bliss to life and we cannot wait for guests to experience all she has to offer.”

Bliss is now on her transatlantic voyage to New York where upon arriving she will commence two-night preview events in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, before concluding with a grand christening ceremony and sailing from her first homeport at Pier 66 in Seattle, Washington on May 30.

Beginning June 2018, Norwegian Bliss will spend her summer cruising seven-day voyages to Alaska, and autumn season cruising to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles. In winter 2018, she will sail the Caribbean from Miami, and in early 2019 she will cruise from New York City to Florida, the Bahamas and Caribbean.