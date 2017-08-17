Bonnie Tyler to join multi-platinum band DNCE for epic performance during Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse celebration at sea

The secret is out. On Monday 21st August, the day of the Great American Eclipse, Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas will be the only place on Earth where you can see songstress Bonnie Tyler and DNCE perform a never-before-heard duet of the iconic 80s power ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

As Oasis of the Seas sails towards the path of totality, the international first lady of rock will join multi-platinum selling band DNCE as part of an exclusive concert in the ship’s signature outdoor AquaTheater, commemorating the cruise line’s once-in-a-lifetime Total Eclipse Cruise.