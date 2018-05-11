By The Book: Our top ten e-readers to take on your next cruise

Tired of toting that heavy bag to the beach? Maybe it’s time to join the e-reader revolution

Whilst rumours of the demise of physical books were greatly exaggerated, there is still no doubt that e-readers have become many people’s go-to way to enjoy a good book.

But when there are so many e-readers on the market, how do you choose the one that’s right for you?

That’s where we come in.

We’ve selected our top ten e-readers and highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of all them – ensuring you know a Kindle from a Kobo!

1) Kobo Aura H2o

Cost: £129.99

Features: Waterproof, 8GB storage, backlight

Strengths: A sturdy, well-built product that’s perfect for throwing in a suitcase and reading by the pool

Weaknesses: A rare sight, so you’ll have to explain what a Kobo is every time you bring it out in public

uk.kobobooks.com

2) Kindle Paperwhite

Cost: £109.99

Features: High-resolution screen, built-in backlight, 3G downloads

Strengths: Makes a big improvement on the standard Kindle without breaking the bank

Weaknesses: Standard 2GB storage capacity is not that great

amazon.co.uk

3) ASUS Zenpad 3S 10

Cost: £299.95

Features: Good screen, decent sound and long battery life

Strengths: As stylish as an iPad, with plenty of apps and games to keep the family entertained

Weaknesses: It’s still not an iPad

johnlewis.com

4) Kindle Oasis

Cost: £229.99

Features: Up to 32GB storage, adaptive light sensor, 7in screen

Strengths: With its huge capacity, high spec and large size, it’s the only e-reader you’ll ever need

Weaknesses: Pricey, and too many bells and whistles for some users

amazon.co.uk

5) Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

Cost: £49.99

Features: You can surf the web, watch videos, listen to music and, oh, read the odd book

Strengths: It’s packed with features for a very reasonable price

Weaknesses: The LCD screen means prolonged reading is quite tiring

amazon.co.uk

6) iPad Mini 4

Cost: £419

Features: You can talk to Siri, shoot movies and purchase books from the App Store

Strengths: It’s got everything you’d expect from an iPad – only mini

Weaknesses: Very few – except that it costs £419 – wow

apple.com

7) Samsung Galaxy Tab

Cost: £229.95

Features: Easily customisable, with an HD screen plus access to the Google Play store

Strengths: It’s a lot cheaper than the iPad Mini, with much of the same functionality

Weaknesses: Android devices haven’t made the leap to tablet format as effectively as Apple

johnlewis.com

8) Kindle

Cost: £59.99

Features: 4GB storage, no-glare screen, wi-fi

Strengths: Holds thousands of books, and the print size can be adjusted to suit the user’s eyesight

Weaknesses: No back-light makes night-time reading a hassle

amazon.co.uk

9) Lenovo Yoga Book

Cost: £449.9

Features: Featherweight design, with a pen stylus and a halo keyboard that appears when you need it

Strengths: If you want to write and draw on a tablet, this is as good as it gets

Weaknesses: More of a professional tool than a way to catch up with Jack Reacher in a deckchair

lenovo.com

10) The “Book”

Cost: Entry-level versions can be as little as £5

Features: Incredible battery life

Strengths: Smells nice, good for pressing flowers in, can be used as an emergency pillow

Weaknesses: Reading at night requires extra accessories

waterstones.co.uk