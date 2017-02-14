Carnival Dream undergoes makeover

The New Orleans-based Carnival Dream recently completed a makeover that added a variety of food and beverage concepts.

Following the renovation, which took place in Freeport, The Bahamas, the 130,000-ton ship yesterday resumed its year-round schedule of seven-day Caribbean cruises.

The new spaces include:

· Guy’s Pig & Anchor Barbeque Smokehouse: The open-air free-of-charge venue offers a variety of BBQ options

· BlueIguana Cantina: A complimentary poolside Mexican eatery where guests can have freshly made burritos and tacos on homemade tortillas, as well as an elaborate toppings and salsa bar.

· Alchemy Bar: A “cocktail pharmacy”- themed lounge with mixologists dressed in lab coats who “prescribe” concoctions such as Forty is the New Twenty and The Restorative Basil Drop.

· Pizzeria del Capitano: Here, guests can have five different varieties of hand-tossed, artisanal-style pizza – all free of charge 24 hours a day and made in a traditional pizza oven.

· Bonsai Sushi: A full-service sushi restaurant offering delicious Asian-inspired delicacies amidst a contemporary décor inspired by the Far East.

Carnival Dream operates year-round seven-day cruises from New Orleans offering three itineraries – western Caribbean cruises visiting Montego Bay, Cozumel, and Grand Cayman; or Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Belize and Cozumel; and a Bahamas/Florida route calling at Key West, Freeport and Nassau.

Visit: carnival.com