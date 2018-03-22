Carnival opens reservations for new ship Carnival Panorama’s year-round departures from Long Beac

Carnival Cruise Line’s new ship, Carnival Panorama, is to be the first Carnival ship homeported on the Weest Coast in 20 years when it kicks off its year-round seven-day Mexican Riviera schedule from Long Beach, California on 14th December 2019.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, the ship will offer new attractions including a bike-ride-in-the-sky attraction called SkyRide, a massive WaterWorks aqua park and the SportSquare open-air recreation area.

There will also be a colourful Havana section with tropics-inspired staterooms and its own Cuban-themed bar and pool, and the luxurious Cloud 9 Spa. Dining and drinking options on board include the Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse, Library Bar and Bonsai Sushi.

Carnival Panorama will offer a three-port, seven-day itinerary from Long Beach, calling at Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

“Carnival Panorama promises to be a spectacular addition to our fleet and we’re delighted to provide our guests with an opportunity to be among the first to sail on our first new ship on the West Coast in two decades,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.