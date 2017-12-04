Carnival’s new ship to be named Carnival Panorama

Carnival Cruise Line’s new 133,500-ton vista-class ship to be named Carnival Panorama – 3,934-Passenger Vessel Scheduled to Enter Service in Autumn 2019

Carnival Panorama has been chosen as the name of Carnival Cruise Line’s new 133,500-ton ship scheduled to debut in autumn 2019.

Carnival Panorama is the third in the line’s highly successful Vista-class series, which are all named to reflect the connection between the vessels and the sea and highlighted by stunning indoor/outdoor spaces that create a truly unique seagoing holiday experience.

Carnival Panorama will join its sister ships – Carnival Vista, which entered service in 2016, and Carnival Horizon, set to debut on 2nd April 2018. The three 3,954-passenger Vista-class ships are the largest ever constructed for Carnival Cruise Line.

As its name implies, Carnival Panorama will offer venues with both indoor and al fresco experiences, including the Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse, Library Bar and Bonsai Sushi, along with open-air attractions such as the ground-breaking bike-ride-in-the-sky attraction SkyRide, a massive WaterWorks aqua park and the SportSquare recreation area.

Also featured will be a vibrant Havana section with tropics-inspired staterooms and its own Cuban-themed bar and pool, Family Harbor, featuring extra-roomy accommodation, the Family Harbor Lounge, a luxurious Cloud 9 Spa and Ocean Plaza, a spacious dining and entertainment venue with indoor and outdoor seating.

“Carnival Panorama is the perfect name to reflect the design inspiration of our Vista-class ships providing more venues and opportunities to connect with the sea,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Panorama will offer a wide variety of fun indoor and outdoor experiences along with exciting one-of-a-kind features that will provide our guests with a lifetime of wonderful holiday memories,” she added.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard in Italy, Carnival Panorama is scheduled to enter service in November 2019. Homeport and itinerary, along with other new features of this ship, will be announced at a later date.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard in Italy, Carnival Panorama is scheduled to enter service in November 2019. Homeport and itinerary, along with other new features of this ship, will be announced at a later date.