Celebrity Cruises to offer legal same-sex marriages on board

The historic first for the brand was made possible following a monumental vote in the fleet’s country of registry

Today, Celebrity Cruises announced that same-sex marriages performed on board are now legally recognised, marking a historic first for the modern luxury brand.

The move follows a transformative vote in Malta, where a majority of the Celebrity fleet is registered, which passed the country’s parliament 66-1. The long-awaited referendum opens the door for Celebrity to legally recognise same-sex marriages performed on board, and have the fleet’s captains officiate the ceremonies.

“Celebrity Cruises has a long history of supporting the LGBTQ+ community, and I cannot think of a more important time in our history than right now to do all we can to support inclusion. I am absolutely thrilled to announce that starting today, we welcome same-sex couples to marry on our ships while in international waters,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “This is one for the history books!”

“Celebrity Weddings has already hosted many same-sex weddings in the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean, where legal,” said Barbara Whitehall, Managing Director, The Wedding Experience. “We are ecstatic that this new Malta ruling opens up marriage equality for anyone and everyone sailing with Celebrity Cruises while in international waters.”

The Celebrity Weddings programme offers on board ceremonies and destination weddings for lovebirds. The Nautical Nuptials at Sea package includes a captain-led ceremony, an event coordinator’s services, live music, one hour of photography, cake for two, bottle of champagne, a bouquet and boutonniere, plus additional romantic turndown amenities post-ceremony.

To learn more about the Celebrity Weddings programme and The Wedding Experience, visit www.celebrityweddings.eweddingcalendar.com.