Celebrity Edge sails the Mediterranean in summer 2019

Celebrity Edge will set sail in Europe in summer 2019. Calling Rome and Barcelona home for the summer, Celebrity Edge will start her season from Southampton with a 10-night European inaugural sailing on 15 May 2019.

Throughout the summer, Celebrity Edge will immerse guests in the stunning vistas of the Mediterranean with a range of seven to 11 night sailings, visiting iconic destinations such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Mykonos, along with the likes of Ibiza and Valencia where she will boast longer evening stays in port. The itineraries will also feature two brand new, Celebrity Cruises-first ports – the picturesque Nauplion in the Peloponnese region of Greece and the stunning Santa Margherita, located on the Italian Riviera close to one of Italy’s most famous village’s, Portofino.

Celebrity Edge marks a turning point in Celebrity’s approach to ship design, with its revolutionary, outward-facing infrastructure – highlighted by signature features such as the Magic Carpet and the Edge Stateroom with an Infinite Veranda. With this in mind, all of the destinations within the inaugural European season for Celebrity Edge have been carefully selected to offer exquisite views and unparalleled access to the natural beauty, culture and experiences of the region.

A new ship opens up the possibility for new experiences, and with that in mind, Celebrity Cruises has carefully curated a new shore excursion programme that offers in-depth, authentic and locally inspired experiences.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises explains:

“Europe has never seen a ship like this before and you’ve never seen Europe like you’ll see it from Celebrity Edge. Its curation into the most stylish, intimate and intuitive ship to ever sail is carefully complemented by the destinations featured on the first European season. From island escapes to culture capitals of the world – the ‘hot list’ destinations of the future, Celebrity Edge’s summer 2019 itineraries promise to enhance and bring to life this revolutionary ship and change the way you experience the world.”

Stateroom accommodations on-board Celebrity Edge feature an Infinite Veranda which merges the boundaries between outside and inside to create one larger space and open-air access to the sea. The interiors are all designed by renowned interior designer Kelly Hoppen MBE and fuse a trio of style, design and elegance. The revolutionary Infinite Veranda bring guests closer to the ocean than ever before, to ensure that the destination experience begins before even stepping off the ship. Celebrity Edge’s suite offering has also been redefined with the introduction of two spectacular new categories, Iconic Suites and Edge Villas as well as a new private utopia called The Retreat offering suite guests a private sundeck, lounge and dedicated restaurant.

Cantilevered from the side of the ship, the Magic Carpet makes Celebrity Edge’s distinctive profile recognisable from miles away. At the summit of the ship on Deck 16, the Magic Carpet becomes the ultimate speciality restaurant offering a special “Dinner on the Edge”, especially with late night departures from some of Europe’s most scenic destinations. At its lowest position on Deck 2, Magic Carpet is a key component to the Destination Gateway, a luxury embarkation area where guests will be whisked away on-board sleek Edge Launches – transforming the guest experience in smaller ports of call such as Villefranche and Cannes.

Celebrity Edge’s new 2019 summer season goes on sale at 8pm today – 17 October 2017. The summer season includes one sailing from Southampton to Rome (Civitavecchia) on 15 May 2019. Summer 2019 Mediterranean sailings will depart from both Rome (Civitavecchia) and Barcelona.

For more information and to book please visit www.celebritycruises.co.uk/edge