CroisiEurope introduces Croisibike cruises

As a result of the popularity of its current theme cruises, CroisiEurope has introduced a brand new theme for 2017. The company’s CroisiBike cruises are available on five European rivers – the Danube, Loire, Gironde, Rhone and Rhine – and are perfect for those wanting to explore by bike and on water.

All the CroisiBike cruises include a number of escorted bike tours along some of the most beautiful cycling paths as well as the services of an English-speaking tour leader, bicycle and on-call maintenance and repair service.

Biking Along the Danube: on this eight-day cruise round-trip from Vienna, guests will cycle through the Wachau Valley from Melk to Durnstein; to the Freedom Cycling Bridge, the Schloss Hoff and Devin Castle in Bratislava; Castle Hill and Margaret Island in Budapest; through the beautiful countryside of Esztergom; and to the Klosterneuburg Monastery just outside Vienna. They will also enjoy a city bike tour of Vienna and a choice of optional non-biking excursions. Departures are 5 th May, 14 th July, 11 th August and 29 th September on the MS Beethoven with cruise only prices from £1,640 per person.

Biking Through the Loire: discover rural landscapes, picturesque villages and grand chateaux on this eight-day cruise round-trip from Nantes. Cycle from Nantes to Saint Nazaire following the curves of the Loire via Saint-Etienne-de-Montluc and Lavau-sur-Loire; to the spectacular seaside resort of La Baule, the Guerande salt marshes and the Brière Regional Natural Park; through quaint villages to Ancenis with its impressive Oudon medieval castle; through the heart of the Loire Valley to Chateau de Villandry, Chateau d’Azay-le-Rideau and Rigny-Usse before heading for Saumur; to Les Ponts-de-Ce, Brissac Quince and Chateau de la Mulonniere; and from Chalonnes-sur-Loire to Ancenis. Departures are 16 th April, 24 th July and 7 th October on the MS Loire Princesse with cruise only prices from £1,949 per person.

Biking Along the Rhone and Saone: from Burgundy to Provence, this eight-day cruise round trip from Lyon includes a city bike tour of Lyon; a ride through vineyards from Macon to Cluny via Prissé, La Roche-Vineuse and the medieval castle of Berzé; cycling through Pilat Regional Natural Park with a wine tasting at the famous Côte-rôtie vineyard; cycling through the Natural Regional Park of the Alpilles with a stop in the charming village of Les Baux de Provence then on to Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, the birthplace of Nostradamus; a very pretty cycle ride from Gordes to the Lubéron Regional Natural Park passing famous Provencal villages such as Roussillon, Bonnieux, Lacoste and Menerbes; and a ride to Gorge du Doux. Departures are 17 th June and 20 th August on the MS Camargue with cruise only prices from £1,749 per person.

Biking Along the Gironde: on this eight-day cruise round trip from Bordeaux guests will cycle from Pauillac to Sainte-Estèphe and alongside some of the most prestigious vineyards in the world; from Blaye through Plassac and its Roman ruins, Marmisson and its infamous troglodytes, Bayon-sur-Gironde for a stunning view of the confluence of the Garonne and Dordogne rivers; Bourg and Saint-Gervais; through Saint-Emilion including free time in the city; from Cadillac through the Sauternais and Sainte-Croix-du-Mont; from Cadillac to Bordeaux through La Sauve and Cenac with a picnic lunch next to the Sauve-Majeure Abbey; and along the Atlantic coast with a picnic lunch in Arcachon before heading for Cap Ferret which is renowned for its oyster farms. Departures on 27 th April and 1 st August on the MS Princesse d’Aquitaine with cruise only prices from £1,586 per person.