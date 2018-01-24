CroisiEurope introduces four new coastal cruises for 2018/19

Customers can explore the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Holy Land with CroisiEurope

As more and more of us get on board with river cruising, it is of little surprise to see the established lines introducing more options to tempt us from the oceans to the rivers.

CroisiEurope is one of those established lines adding to their already jam-packed offerings by introducing four new coastal cruises to some truly eye-catching destinations.

Sailing aboard the MS La Belle de l’Adriatique – a coastal ship that was renovated in early 2017 and is now one of CroisiEurope’s Premium Class ships – whose facilities include a lounge bar with dance floor, dining room, Pianorama bar, library, spacious sundeck with deck chairs, two Jacuzzis and gift shop.

Whilst two of the announced cruises to the ever-popular Mediterranean market may not be too exciting – Malta, Italy, Greece and Cyprus being the destinations on this occasion – they still bring with them CroisiEurope’s brilliant service and small ship charm.

Much more interest is sure to be found in their Treasures of the Adriatic cruise. This eight-day round trip cruise from Dubrovnik visits Corfu, Saranda, Vlore, Durrës and includes trips to Apollonia/Berat and Tirana. One for the history buffs that’s for sure.

Rounding off the new routes is an in-depth look at the Holy Land. A round trip from Larnaca in Cyprus, this eight-day cruise visits Haifa or Ashdod and Limassol with full-day excursions to Jerusalem and Bethlehem as well as a guided tour of Nazareth.

Additional optional excursions include Nicosia and Kyrenia, Galilee, Kourion and Kolossi Castle, and Paphos Archaeological Park featuring the houses of Dionysos, Theseus and Aion whose splendid mosaics were discovered by chance in 1962, as well as the Tombs of the Kings, a mysterious underground necropolis located amidst an almost deserted landscape.

Gabrielle Alam, head of UK sales for CroisiEurope, said of the new routes: “Here at CroisiEurope we are proud that over 60% of our guests are repeaters.

“This is one of the main reasons that CroisiEurope constantly searches for new, fascinating destinations as we strive to give customers even more choice of where to cruise along with deeper, insightful destination experiences.”