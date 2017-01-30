CroisiEurope offers Volga cruises to UK Market

CroisiEurope is opening up its Volga cruises to the UK market for the first time.

The eight-day cruises between Moscow and St Petersburg will operate between May and September 2017 and visit Uglich, Goritsy, Kizhi and Mandrogi. Highlights include:

Moscow: a guided tour taking in the Kremlin, Red Square, St Basil’s Cathedral and the Lubyanka, the headquarters of the KGB.

Uglich: a guided tour of the Uglich Kremlin, the Church of Saint Dmitry on the Blood and the Cathedral of the Transfiguration.

Goritsy: a visit to the 14-th century Kirillo-Belozersky Monastery.

Kizhi: a visit to the Kizhi State Open Air Museum and the Church of the Intercession.

Mandrogi: a visit to the Mandrogi Vodka Museum plus a tasting of just a few of the 2,500 different vodkas on display.

St Petersburg: a panoramic tour of Saint Petersburg taking in the Nevsky Prospect, the imposing St Isaac Cathedral, the Peter and Paul Fortress and its cathedral and the State Hermitage Museum.

Onboard classes in Russian language, painting Russian nesting dolls, Russian songs, Russian dancing and cooking authentic Russian food.

Onboard presentations of Russian crafts and Russian folk wear plus a classical music concert.

A Russian tea ceremony.

A Ukranian dinner followed by a traditional concert.

A Russian dinner.

A Gala evening with musicians and dancers

The cruise takes place on the 106-guest Rostropovitch, which features a restaurant, three bars including an outside bar, a music lounge, gift shop and a sun deck.

There are six departures in 2017 on 6th and 20th May, 15th and 29th July, 26th August and 23rd September with cruise only prices starting from £1,310 per person including all meals and some drinks onboard, onboard activities, all visits and excursions, port fees and gratuities.

Michel Grimm, international sales director at CroisiEurope, said: “We currently carry close to 5,000 guests per year on the Volga so have plenty of experience in organising cruises to this destination. Our new UK guests will benefit from CroisiEurope’s years of experience and I’m confident they will appreciate everything that we do to ensure they have a safe and enjoyable holiday.”

For reservations and further information call CroisiEurope on 020 8328 1281 or visit: croisieurope.co.uk