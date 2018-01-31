Cruising with Jane McDonald returns to our screens in February!

With Jane McDonald’s taste for adventure, love of a good laugh and unerring ability to find eccentric characters, cruising has never been more fun

The World of Cruising team are all suitably excited ahead of the return of Channel 5’s Cruising with Jane McDonald at 9pm on the 9th February.

The series, which shows off some of the finest cruise ships in the world and follows Jane around as she explores a wide range of fantastic destinations, is guaranteed to raise and a smile – and a song – from cruise lovers across the UK.

And now it’s back!

For the first episode, Jane will be appear on Princess Cruises’ Ruby Princess (who between this and The Cruise have spent plenty of time on the nation’s screens recently) as the ships sails along the Californian coast.

After a lifetime’s wait to see America’s ‘golden state’, Jane does it in style by sailing up the California coast on Princess Cruises’ luxury 3,000-berth ship. The journey takes in some of the USA’s most recognisable landmarks, from LA’s iconic Hollywood sign to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge

The two-day trip up to San Francisco gives her plenty of time to explore her supersized ship, the Ruby Princess, with its four swimming pools, outdoor cinema and seemingly endless array of bars and restaurants. There is also a theatre where Jane gets a backstage pass to meet one of her idols – actress Linda Gray, better known as Sue Ellen in the US drama series Dallas.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises’ vice president UK and Europe, said: “Cruising with Jane McDonald has been an outstanding success story and we’re delighted to be featuring in the first episode of the new series. It was a pleasure hosting Jane and we hope that the Channel 5 audience enjoys seeing the unique experiences California has on offer from the decks of Ruby Princess.”