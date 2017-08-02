Crystal Skye joins the crystal fleet

Crystal AirCruises takes possession of its groundbreaking Boeing 777.

Yesterday, Crystal AirCruises welcomed the newest member of its expanding fleet, Crystal Skye, during an official handover ceremony held at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. The beautifully outfitted Boeing 777-200LR was delivered to Crystal’s CEO and president, Edie Rodriguez, from Greenpoint Technologies. Crystal Skye is the largest privately-owned tour jet in the world and is deployed for chartered service, accommodating some of the world’s most discriminating groups and travellers. Crystal Skye will be christened in Las Vegas on 12th August.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Crystal Skye to the family, as she marks the beginning of a new chapter and realm of luxury travel for guests who seek the unmatched Crystal Experience,” says Rodriguez. “As we embark on new global adventures with Crystal Skye, we are inspired by the shared vision of our own experts and those at Greenpoint Technologies, who brought this sky-high dream to fruition.”

With a spacious design for up to 88 guests, Crystal Skye is appointed with features rarely found in even the most luxurious private jets. She has the highest crew to passenger ratio of any twin-aisle aircraft and a non-stop range of 19.5 hours, allowing travellers to explore the far reaches of the earth while enjoying the personalised service for which Crystal is renowned worldwide. Bespoke Crystal Exclusive Class™ seats are designed for maximum personal space and ergonomic comfort, and convert to 180-degree lie-flat beds. The expansive social lounge with stand-up bar fosters friendly camaraderie among luxury travellers. Cuisine will be prepared by an executive chef in two state-of-the-art galleys and paired with an elegant premium wine list from the Crystal SkyeCellar.

Crystal collaborated with Greenpoint Technologies for the extremely specialised development of Crystal Skye, as the company is renowned for its innovation and leadership in the creation of superior aircraft design. Greenpoint Technologies worked alongside Crystal’s own experts to conceive the standard of excellence and luxury required to ensure the unparalleled guest experience aboard a Crystal vessel, then brought the vision to life. The interior installation of Crystal Skye began in August 2016 at Greenpoint’s Moses Lake facility in Washington, focusing on exclusive features such as a 24-seat lounge with a central bar, sofas, custom coved ceilings, the largest wine cellar in the sky and ample space to socialise. Stone veneers, coloured LED lighting and other premium details adorn the extraordinary interior.

Bret Neely, Executive Vice President at Greenpoint Technologies says, “Our goal for this programme was to create a luxurious interior showcasing the elegant brand Crystal has established with their cruise ships, yachts and riverboats. Greenpoint is a company built on teamwork, both internally and externally with our customers. It was amazing to see the combined core team come together to focus on Crystal’s guest experience, resulting in the beautiful and functional interior we see today.”

Boeing 777 Crystal Skye is operated for Crystal AirCruises by Comlux Aruba NV.