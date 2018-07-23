Danielle Fear’s Voyages To Antiquity Diary

23rd July 2018
Aegean Odyssey is at sea today, but these are some of the images from her AMAZING sailaway last night.
Hundreds of people lined the banks of the Thames and waved her goodbye.
It’s a beautiful day today. We have the Captain’s Cocktail Party this evening, which I’m looking forward to attending, but for now, this is my view.
22nd July 2018
Voyages to Antiquity’s Aegean Odyssey has arrived in the heart of London this morning.
I’ll be boarding very soon and will spend the next twelve days onboard as she sails the British Isles.
I can’t wait to get back on this wonderful ship and experience everything that is destination-led cruising.