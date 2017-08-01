What will you be doing this December? Turning up the heating back home, or soaking up the warm sunshine and breathtaking scenery of the Canary Islands?

With their incredible vistas, amazing wildlife, spectacular art and architecture, there’s so much more to this archipelago than sea and sand. From the resplendent forests and rolling sand dunes of Gran Canaria to the strange lunar landscapes of Lanzarote… the colourful colonial heritage of La Palma to the traditional villages of Tenerife… the Canaries are unlike anywhere else.

Hidden Tenerife

Far from the nightclubs of Playa de las Americas and the serried ranks of hotels in Los Cristianos lies a magical secret – the hidden world of Tenerife. On the beautiful north of the island, Puerto de la Cruz is an elegant old port where the colonial houses are fronted by distinctive Canarian balconies. High in the mountains, Taganana is an idyllic spot to sample local delicacies, cheese and wine, while the historic fishing port of San Andrés dates from 1497. In these delightful havens you’ll feel you’ve travelled back through time.

Surprising Lanzarote

Arrecife is a modern commercial capital frequented by thousands of fun-loving tourists. However Lanzarote was saved from billboards, high-rise buildings and pylons by the visionary artist, architect and environmentalist César Manrique. His unique home contains his distinctive paintings and ceramics, plus works by Picasso and Miro. In the amazing cactus garden, over 1,000 varieties rub shoulders with his striking sculptures and murals. And don’t miss your chance to hike from the highest point of Lanzarote, Penas del Chache, through the Valley of 1000 Palms and then underground into The Green Caves. Formed around 4,000 years ago when the Montana La Corona erupted, this is one of the longest volcanic tunnels in the world.

Silent Gran Canaria

A guided hike to the Gran Canaria’s Caldera de Bandama rewards you with something extremely unusual – ‘the sound of silence’. Inside the huge volcanic crater, the acoustic environment creates almost total peace and quiet, an amazing thing to experience while admiring the exotic trees and plants. You’ll also be astounded to see an old, abandoned homestead – proof that this was once the only inhabited volcanic crater in the world.

Cultural La Palma

La Palma’s sedate capital blends modern architecture with old colonial buildings. In the charming old town, Calle de O’Daly, you’ll discover the 17th-century Palacio de Salazar and an array of shops and bars, some housed in old Canarian mansions. Head off the beaten track and one undoubted highlight is the Los Tilos rainforest. This World Biosphere Reserve preserves a large area of the original laurel forest of the Canary Islands, so don’t miss your chance to trek through this lush wilderness with an expert guide.

