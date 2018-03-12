Disney Adds New Destinations for Family Cruises For Summer 2019

Disney Cruise Line has added a magical line up of new itineraries for families to sail from summer 2019 including seven new ports in Europe.

Guests will be able to take a first-ever round-trip cruise from Rome and can also add first-time visits to destinations in Sweden, France, Spain, Denmark and Northern Ireland.

Disney Cruise Line takes guests on a grand tour of Europe with visits to the Mediterranean in early summer and northern Europe in late summer.

Plus, adventures continue with sailings to Alaska, the Caribbean and the Bahamas, including new cruise lengths aboard the Disney Fantasy.

New round-trip sailing from Rome

For the first time, Disney Cruise Line guests can experience the rich history of Rome as a bookend experience in a single cruise. In Rome, families can explore the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain and the Vatican, and sample authentic local cuisine.

On 14 June 2019, the Disney Magic will sail an eight-night cruise from Civitavecchia (Rome). Ports of call include Salerno (Positano, Amalfi, Pompeii) and La Spezia (Florence, Pisa), Italy; Villefranche (Monte Carlo, Cannes, Nice) and Marseilles, France; and Barcelona, Spain.

First-time visits to seven new ports in Europe

Disney Cruise Line will call on seven new ports in Europe for the first time in 2019, including Gothenburg and Nynashamn (Stockholm), Sweden; Toulon (Provence) and Brest, France; Cartagena, Spain; Fredericia, Denmark; and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Belfast is a new destination on a seven-night British Isles cruise departing from Dover, England, near London, on 8 Sept 2019. In Belfast, Disney Cruise Line guests can explore the stunning Giant’s Causeway, one of the most impressive natural wonders in the United Kingdom, and enjoy breathtaking vistas along the Antrim Coast, including the dramatic cliff-side ruins of the medieval Dunluce Castle.

Throughout the summer, the Disney Magic’s tour of Europe includes engagements in the Baltic, Norwegian fjords, Iceland, British Isles and the Mediterranean.

Return to Alaska

In 2019, the Disney Wonder will return to Alaska for the summer season, opening up a world of breathtaking natural vistas, magnificent glaciers and awe-inspiring wildlife. A variety of five-, seven- and nine-night itineraries will depart from Vancouver, Canada, with stops in Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Hubbard Glacier and Tracy Arm Fjord, Alaska, plus Victoria, Canada.

Special Disney Fantasy itineraries to the Caribbean and Bahamas

In addition to seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, near Orlando, Florida, the Disney Fantasy will embark on a variety of special itineraries to the Caribbean and Bahamas throughout the summer of 2019.

The special itineraries include a three-night Bahamian cruise departing 7 August, a six-night western Caribbean cruise departing 30 June, an eight-night southern Caribbean cruise departing 22 June, and an 11-night southern Caribbean cruise departing 27 July.

All cruises aboard the Disney Fantasy in the summer of 2019 include a stop at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, in addition to multiple tropical destinations where Disney Cruise Line guests can dive into charming island cultures, sunbathe on golden beaches and revel in local marketplaces.

New pre-cruise Short Escapes

New in 2019, Adventures by Disney will offer pre-cruise guided experiences in Rome and Vancouver. These three-night Short Escapes, also offered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Barcelona, allow families to experience memorable icons in ways that few can, such as a private, after-hours visit to the Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel in Rome. Plus, activities like ziplining, flamenco dancing and preparing local cuisine immerse families in the culture of the region.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line’s 2019 itineraries go here