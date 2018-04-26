Enjoy a taste of the good life with MSC Cruises

Enjoy a taste of the good life with MSC Cruises as you set sail to some of the most beautiful ports of Europe, Canada & New England, Northern Europe and the Middle East.

Be sure to take a look at our fantastic Canada & New England sailing on board the brand new MSC Meraviglia; not only is the ship brand new for MSC Cruises, this is their first time sailing to Canada & New England, and cabins are selling fast.

For those who are looking for a spot of guaranteed sunshine, our selection of Dubai & Middle East voyages will not disappoint! With some of the most exciting new ports in the world, there is something for everyone – shopping, history, architecture and Michelin style dining are abundant!

MSC Cruises pride themselves on their spectacular Mediterranean & Northern Europe itineraries, giving you more time to explore the much loved ports like Rome, Venice & Athens as well as new found loves like Reykjavik, Santorini & Dubrovnik.

