Enter The Little Extraordinaires!

Royal Caribbean have appointed the Little Extraordinaires – a panel of children from Generation Z – to act as consultants on future ships

It’s a delicate balancing act that every parent has to consider when looking to book their family summer holiday: will the kids enjoy it?

You may want to book yourself on a culture-filled break away to some distant, romantic city, but if it doesn’t have something to keep the little ones occupied, well, it’s not going to work out.

But, luckily for all of us cruise-lovers, a cruise holiday is perfect for all the family and to prove it, Royal Caribbean International, have commissioned some new research into the influence children have when it comes to how we choose our holidays.

The research shows that almost every parent believes their children’s holiday happiness is more of a priority than their partner’s (95% of parents).

And while over 60 per cent of parents admitted relaxing on the beach was one of the main things they enjoyed about being on holiday, over half conceded that waterslides and action-packed activities were top of their children’s wish list.

In response, Royal Caribbean International has appointed its first ever Gen Z panel called the Little Extraordinaires, who will act as consultants on future Royal Caribbean ships – which are planned an astonishing ten years in advance – to help future-proof its family holiday proposition.

The Little Extraordinaires will share their feedback directly with Royal Caribbean International’s President and CEO, Michael Bayley; their first mission being to road test Independence of the Seas following the ship’s multi-million pound makeover in May.

Describing the perfect holiday, the Little Extraordinaires revealed their top five ideal holiday experiences as being high-octane activities, such as Thai boxing and rock climbing, exploring new cultures, remote controlled waterslides, unicorns and, unsurprisingly, ice cream.

The recommendation being that these should all be considered when designing the holiday of the future.

Ben Bouldin, Royal Caribbean’s associate vice president and managing director of UK and Ireland, said: “The Little Extraordinaires will be given the chance to provide feedback directly to our most senior team. We truly value their comments and you never know where the next big idea will come from!”