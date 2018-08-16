Escape To New York: Royal Caribbean launches ‘Escape Room’ competition

Escape to the Big Apple with this incredible competition from Royal Caribbean

Are you a travel agent? Do you know one? Well, you’d better find one quickly as Royal Caribbean are running a fantastic competition to win an all-expenses paid three-night trip to New York City from 7th – 10th December 2018.

The lucky winners will stay at a luxury Manhattan hotel, dine at New York’s finest eateries and experience the best entertainment the city has to offer. There will also be free time to explore the city that never sleeps and take in its incredible sights.

Running from 4th September to 4th October 2018, ‘Escape Room’ is an interactive online game that challenges members to flex their Royal Caribbean muscles and demonstrate how well they truly know the cruise line.

Inspired by the immersive Observatorium Escape Room experience onboard Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas, ‘Escape Room’ is an adrenaline-filled race against the clock.

For the duration of the competition, every approved booking submitted to Club Rewards will grant one entry into the virtual Escape Room.

Once inside, members must keep their wits about them as they search high and low for specific items that will lead them to a knowledge-testing Royal Caribbean product question.

Contestants must hold their nerve and work quickly through four of these challenges to be granted the key, unlock the door and escape!

At the conclusion of the competition, the top 14 contenders will join Club Rewards on the three-night New York extravaganza.

Those vying for positions 15 to 25 will be invited to battle it out in a golden ticket giveaway for the final spot on the trip.

Ben Bouldin, Associate Vice President and Managing Director at Royal Caribbean International UK and Ireland, said: “There is simply nothing like the Big Apple at Christmas so this is an opportunity not to be missed!

“There are more ways to play than simply booking, so keep your eyes peeled for free codes granting extra chances to play and win a place on this money-can’t-buy trip.”

To enter, Club Rewards members should visit: www.myclubroyal.co.uk