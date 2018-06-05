Every Princess Needs A Crown: Crown Princess completes refit

Cruise News

By Josh Stephenson on

Crown Princess

Princess Cruises completes renovation of UK-bound ship, Crown Princess

Princess Cruises’ 3,080-guest vessel, Crown Princess, has received a multi-million-pound two-week refit.

The ship now includes new dining venues, a luxury bed in every room and an upgraded spa and fitness centre.

Crown Princess is currently sailing the Mediterranean, which will be followed later this year by a season in the Caribbean.

She will be based in Southampton in spring and summer 2019 for a series of round Britain cruises.

The refit was completed in Freeport, Bahamas at the Grand Bahama shipyard.

The enhancements continue Princess’ ‘Come Back New Promise’ campaign, with £330m being invested across the line’s fleet of 17 ships.

There have been widespread changes made to the ship’s interiors, but highlights include:

  A luxury bed in every room. The bed was created exclusively for Princess Cruises and includes fine linens, enhanced mattress support and a king-size deluxe pillow available with feathers or anti-allergy microfibre

  Four top-deck outdoor dining venues which have been enhanced and renamed

  The onboard gym and spa have received modernised equipment and upgraded salon and treatments rooms

 The introduction of new children’s centre activities in association with the Discovery Channel.

