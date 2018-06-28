Begin you journey in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi; where you will embark on board Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines ship, Boudicca. Once on board you will make your way up the Persian Gulf to Dubai, famous for its ultramodern architecture, luxury shopping and lively nightlife.

Gliding through the Gulf of Oman to the Arabian Sea, enjoy the class, elegance and comfort of Boudicca. Indulge yourself with delicious dinners in the Four Seasons, Tintagel or the Heligan Room restaurants; take a dip in one of the three heated pools; simply relax on the Sun Deck or enjoy al fresco dining at The Grill and much more without ever feeling overcrowded.

Arrive in the coastal city of Porbandar, India; best known as the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi where you’ll spend the day. Making your way south you will dock overnight in the cosmopolitan city of Mumbai, heart of the Bollywood film industry and home to the iconic Gateway of India. From the hustle and bustle of India’s financial capital to the spiritual vibes of Goa, where you can relax on one its beautiful beaches and engross yourself in the unique blend of Indian and Portuguese cultures.

Kerala; famous for its Chinese fishing nets, palm-lined beaches, network of glistening backwaters and tea covered hills. Experience South India’s most serenely beautiful state with stops Kochi (formerly known as Cochin) and “God’s own country” the state capital of Vizhanjim.

Your adventure closes in the Sri Lanka Capital of Colombo; ruled successively by the Portuguese, Dutch and British. It’s long history as a port on ancient east-west trade routes, is reflected in its architecture and mixing colonial buildings with high-rises and shopping malls.

Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines bring some of the world’s greatest destinations and experiences closer with an extensive programme of expertly-crafted cruise holidays. Cruising alongside hundreds, not thousands of like-minded travellers also ensures that staff on board Boudicca can provide Fred.’s renowned personal, attentive service, catering to your every want and need. Plus, with an All-Inclusive Drinks package, Exclusive to Forever Cruises, you can enjoy a selection of Wines, Beers & a of Branded soft drinks with your meal without keeping an eye the cost. Especially as service charges and gratuities are also included in you package.

