Feel Free® with Norwegian Cruise Line!

Set sail on board the brand new Norwegian Bliss on this majestic voyage of the Caribbean. Enjoy an overnight stay in the vibrant beach city of Miami before your cruise! Your voyage will take you to the idyllic ports of St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and palm tree lined Nassau in the Bahamas.

Your home away from home; Norwegian Bliss is the latest ship to arrive in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet and she has already wowed and amazes all those that have sailed on her since her inaugural voyage in April 2018. Custom built for the spectacular, Norwegian Bliss features a revolutionary Observation Lounge for you to experience the best vistas at sea as well as a cruising first – a full size Go-Karting track, located on the top deck for kids of all ages (including adults) to feed their competitive side.

Dining on board is taken very seriously, with up to 20 different dining venues to choose from, the hardest question is – where to eat first! So, whether you fancy a quick bite by the pool, or something a bit more special like fine steaks and seafood – or perhaps treat yourself to one of the many on board speciality dining venues, there is something to tantalise even the fussiest of eaters!

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Premium All Inclusive sailings mean that you don’t have to worry about picking up the tab at the end of your cruise, all of the following fantastic extras are including in the cost of your cruise:

Wide Choice of Premium Alcoholic Beverages

Soft Drinks & Bottled Water

Unrivalled Dining Experience

Award Winning Entertainment

Service Charge & Gratuities

READER OFFER: Save up to £200pp on a Caribbean Bliss cruise

