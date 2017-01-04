Five Fred. Olsen New Year cruise resolutions

Whether it is seeing dramatic icebergs ‘up close’, or watching the sun rise in an exotic location, there are plenty of reasons why a cruise is high on holidaymakers’ ‘bucket lists’! A Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ holiday gives guests the chance to visit far-flung places and ‘off-the-beaten-track’ destinations, and is the ideal choice for a stress-free getaway, where food, accommodation and entertainment are all included.

Here, Fred. Olsen highlights five exciting and unusual destinations to spark guests’ imaginations in 2017/18:

1) Nordfjord, Norway

The tranquil and enchanting Nordfjord offers breath-taking scenery in every direction, including the chance to pass the magnificent Hornelen, Europe’s highest sea cliff.

Balmoral’s seven-night L1713 ‘Cruising the Fjordland’ sailing, ex Newcastle on 24th June 2017. Prices start from £899 per person.

Ports of call: Newcastle, UK – Cruising Lysefjord – Bergen, Norway – Olden, Nordfjord, Norway – Cruising Nordfjord – Cruising by Hornelen – Flåm, Aurlandsfjord, Norway – Cruising Nærøyfjord – Cruising Sognefjord – Cruising by Fureberg Waterfall, Maurangerfjord – Cruising Hardangerfjord – Eidfjord, Hardangerfjord, Norway – Newcastle, UK

2) Prins Christiansund, Greenland

Not many people can claim that they have sailed between dramatic icebergs and glistening glaciers; crossing the glass-like waters of Prins Christiansund is not to be missed!

Boudicca’s 14-night D1718 ‘Exploring the Fjords of Greenland’ cruise, ex Liverpool on 14th August 2017. Prices from £2,599 per person, based on an Ocean View Room (with limited availability).

Ports of call: Liverpool, UK – Reykjavik, Iceland – Cruising Prins Christiansund – Cruising Torssukatak – Narsaruaq, Greenland – Cruising Tunulliarfik Fjord – Qaqortoq, Greenland – Cruising Lichtenau Fjord – Cruising Tasermiut Fjord – Nanortalik, Greenland – Tasiilaq, Greenland – Cruising Angmagssalik Fjord – Liverpool, UK

3) Akureyri, Iceland

For those prepared to forfeit hot weather in favour of magnificent scenery, Iceland is a ‘must’. Fred. Olsen offers an impressive whale-watching adventure from Akureyri – named on Lonely Planet’s ‘Best Places in Europe’ 2015 list – which is ideal for nature-lovers wanting to marvel at these fantastic creatures in their natural environment.

Balmoral’s 11-night L1720 ‘Icelandic Explorer’ cruise, ex Newcastle on 28th August 2017. Prices start from £1,399 per person.

Ports of call: Newcastle, UK – Cruising by Eyjafjallajökull, Iceland – Cruising by Elliðaey Island – Cruising by Elephant Rock – Reykjavik, Iceland (overnight stay) – Ísafjörður (Isafjordur), Iceland – Cruising by Hornstrandir – Cruising Drangaskörð – Akureyri, Iceland (overnight stay) – Cruising Eyjafjörður – Cruising by Hrisey – Crossing the Arctic Circle – Cruising Grímsey – Cruising Skjálfandi Bay – Cruising by Norðfjarðarhorn & Gerpir – Cruising Borgarfjörður Eystri – Cruising Seyðisfjörður – Seyðisfjörður (Seydisfjordur), Iceland – Cruising Seyðisfjörður – Cruising by Dalatangi, Akurfell & Toarfjall – Cruising by Nipukollur, Iceland – Newcastle, UK

4) St. Petersburg, Russia

St. Petersburg is a ‘must-see’ destination in Eastern Europe. It is easy to fall in love with the beauty and elegance of the city, and visiting Peterhof Palace, the world-famous Fabergé Museum, and the Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood, will be top of your ‘to do’ list.

Balmoral’s 13-night L1724 ‘Discover the Baltic’ cruise, ex Southampton on 2nd October 2017 (adult-only). Prices from £1,399 per person.

Ports of call: Southampton, UK – Cruising Kiel Canal – Copenhagen, Denmark – Tallinn, Estonia – St. Petersburg, Russia – Riga, Latvia – Warneműnde, Germany – Cruising Kiel Canal – Southampton, UK

5) St. John’s, Antigua

Antigua is simply stunning, and for those looking for a relaxing holiday, with beautiful sandy beaches, a Caribbean cruise is definitely something to tick off the list. St. John’s has as many as 365 pretty beaches – one for each day of the year, so the locals say!

Braemar’s 16-night M1805 ‘Caribbean & the Tropic of Cancer’ fly-cruise, departing from Bridgetown, Barbados on 1st March 2018 (returning to Dover). Prices start from £899 per person (cruise-only) / from £1,299 per person (fly-cruise package).

Ports of call: Bridgetown, Barbados (overnight stay) – Castries, St. Lucia – St. John’s, Antigua – Basseterre, St. Kitts – Crossing Tropic of Cancer – Ponta Delgada, Azores – Dover, UK

All prices listed are based on two adults sharing a twin-bedded Interior Room, unless otherwise stated, and include accommodation, all meals and entertainment on board, plus port / airport taxes and transfers, where applicable.

In 2017/18, Fred. Olsen’s fleet of four smaller, more intimate ships – Balmoral, Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch – will be visiting no fewer than 220 destinations in 70 countries around the globe, plus 118 areas of scenic cruising.

