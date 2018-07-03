Flower Power: Visit Viking Cruises’ award-winning garden

The Viking Cruises Nordic Lifestyle Garden wins silver medal at the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show

There’s been more success for Viking Cruises in the world of competitive gardening as their latest effort scooped a silver medal at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 2018.

The Viking Cruises Nordic Lifestyle Garden, designed by Stephen Hall, is inspired by the Nordic landscape and the profound relationship between nature and wellbeing.

It celebrates traditional Nordic wellbeing rituals and brims with traditional plants and herbs with medicinal benefits that are used in Scandinavian cooking – a sanctuary for both body and mind.

This is the fourth garden that Stephen Hall has designed at the globally renowned RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show, and his second medal win for Viking, following the award-winning Viking Cruises Scandinavian Garden at Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 2016.

He comments: “I’m extremely proud to have been a part of this project, and would like to thank everyone involved, from the plant suppliers, the contractors and the team at Viking involved in its creation. It’s been a labour of love.”

Wendy Atkin-Smith, Managing Director, Viking UK comments on the win: “The garden explores the various dimensions of wellbeing; enjoying the therapeutic effects of interacting with nature, eating well and living well.

“Viking’s homeland is Scandinavia, and in his design, Stephen has incorporated the lifestyle, food and culture that have influenced Viking’s design and ethos profoundly since day one.”

The Viking Cruises Nordic Lifestyle Garden will be showcased at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 2018 from 3 – 8 July 2018.