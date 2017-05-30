Galapagos Conservation Trust is inviting people to join them on the trip of a lifetime to the Galapagos Islands in May 2018.

By joining their eight day supporter cruise, visitors will be directly supporting conservation and sustainability of the Islands on a unique, bespoke tour. In May 2018, Galapagos Conservation Trust (GCT) will be running a bespoke supporter cruise to Galapagos, offering an exciting and exclusive programme which will enable visitors to meet some of the scientists whose projects GCT support and give a fascinating behind-the-scenes tour of the work that GCT does.

GCT’s chairman, Dr Mark Collins, will be on hand throughout the cruise to offer insights into the sites that Charles Darwin visited, and to explain how the work that GCT is engaged in, such as the tortoise tracking project featured on the recent BBC Galapagos series, helps to conserve the unique biodiversity of the Islands. As well as an insight into GCT’s work, visitors will have the opportunity to watch flamingos on the salt-water lagoon on Floreana, visit the breeding site of the world’s largest waved albatross population on Espanola, snorkel amongst beautiful reef fish off the white sandy beaches of Genovesa and much more.

Dr Mark Collins commented, “By joining the GCT supporter cruise you will not only enjoy the unsurpassed spectacle of wildlife and landscapes that the Islands have to offer, but also gain a unique insight into Darwin’s thinking and reactions to similar experiences in the 19th century. More than this, you will experience modern-day conservation work at the cutting edge, and you yourself will become part of our work to protect and restore the unique heritage of the Galapagos Islands for future generations.”

A previous supporter cruise goer said, “Superlatives cannot describe the week. It was amazing and such a great group made it all the better. I have not stopped telling everyone I meet what a fantastic place Galapagos is.”

This year, GCT has partnered with Tribes Travel to bring visitors a seamless booking experience and first-class customer service, all in the knowledge that they will be supporting responsible tourism and conservation of this unique Archipelago.

All profits raised from this cruise will go towards supporting GCT’s conservation, education and sustainability projects in Galapagos.

Prices begin at £5,500 per person in a double cabin, excluding international flights. Further details of the cruise, including the full itinerary, can be found here: galapagosconservation.org.uk/event_listings/2018-galapagos-cruise/ or by contacting GCT at clare@gct.org