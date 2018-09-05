Get To Da Choppa: Take to the skies on Scenic’s onboard helicopters

helicopters

The first images have been released of Scenic Eclipse’s onboard helicopters – and they look suitably incredible

Scenic promised they’d have helicopters onboard their upcoming ship Scenic Eclipse – and they’ve only gone and delivered them.

This week sees the rollout of two state-of-the-art Airbus H130 helicopters – designed to be carried onboard – offering guests a unique way to uncover nature’s most beautiful destinations.

The cabin can accommodate the pilot and up to six passengers, with a large wrap-around windscreen and wide windows providing bountiful views for passengers to admire.

Special modifications have been made to the H130 to ensure it meets the requirements of Scenic in terms of safety and guest comfort.

These include Bose noise-cancelling headsets, five cameras fitted to the interior and exterior of the helicopter to provide guests with footage of their flight, customised leather seats and a Bluetooth audio system allowing music to be piped to guests.

The H130 is also one of the most environmentally sound helicopters on the market with its low fuel burn ensuring less emissions and less fuel usage.

Of course, an experience like this doesn’t come for free, and so helicopter-based activities will incur an extra cost.

Scenic Founder and Chairman, Glen Moroney said: “Scenic has always sought to venture beyond the horizon and with our helicopters we provide guests with the opportunity to enjoy unparalleled access to some of nature’s most beautiful sites.

“We have specifically selected this model for its wide, unobstructed cabin space which can accommodate the pilot and up to six passengers, with outstanding visibility for all.”

