Hapag-Lloyd’s Europa 2 continues to redefine luxury at sea

If you’re looking for a cruise with the accent on excellence, you’ve got to hand it to Hapag-Lloyd, says Henry Macrory You meet all sorts on a cruise. Years ago I interviewed a bubbly New York widow who had taken a luxury cabin for three months. Actually it was two cabins: one for her and one for her menagerie of soft toys – cats, dogs, rabbits, hedgehogs, bears and a hippo called Hector.

I thought of this eccentric lady as I crossed the Atlantic on Europa 2 last month. Had she chosen this flagship of Hamburg-based Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, she and her fluffy friends could have shared the same quarters with room to spare. At 375 square feet, the smallest suites on Europa 2 are the size of a studio at, with a large double bed, acres of wardrobe space and a sofa-strewn living area, not to mention an ocean-view private veranda with sunbeds, tables and chairs.

When I joined the ship at Lisbon, the tail-end of hurricane Ophelia was still whipping up a swell. Officially the sea was “rough” but you’d never have known. Thanks to state-of-the- art stabilisers (and perhaps to a welcoming complimentary bottle of Champagne) I slept so soundly that I nearly missed breakfast in the Weltmeere restaurant.

Not that the word “breakfast” remotely does justice to this prodigious feast. Never mind the choice of 14 egg dishes and more than 20 types of bread, who’s for steak tenderloin or smoked trout fillet with salmon caviar, washed down with a chilled glass of sparkling wine?

While I was digesting the above – or as much of it as I could manage at nine in the morning – news came through that Europa 2 had won the highest distinction in Stern’s Guide to the Cruise Vacation 2018. Six stars-plus will go nicely with her maximum 5 stars in every Berlitz Cruising & Cruise Ships Guide since her launch in 2013. I’ll drink to that – how about a glass of that nice Villa Antinori? (I might mention here that the ship’s cellar has 450 different wines and Champagnes.)

It’s easy to see why Europa 2 keeps winning accolades, and why seasoned travellers will tell you there’s nothing afloat to beat her. Three things stand out. First, there’s the service. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises have been sailing since 1891 and they know a thing or two about customer care. Europa 2 is the jewel of their fleet, and on my cruise no fewer than 370 crew saw to the needs of 435 passengers (we also had a stowaway, but more of him later). The staff – mainly German, Austrian and Swiss – were enthusiastic, able and predominantly young. What’s more, most spoke better English than the average Englishman (Hapag is keen to attract discerning British guests and everything is bi-lingual).