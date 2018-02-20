Imagine Cruising races to put ‘the voice’ of Formula One in Pole position on their cruises

Get a track-side view of the Singapore Grand Prix and meet Martin Brundle on ‘Fast Lane’ cruise, Josh Stephenson reports

Good news for all Formula One fans. You can now watch the Singapore Grand Prix and meet F1’s legendary commentator Martin Brundle on a new cruise.

Imagine Cruising, a UK company who specialise in cruise and stay vacations, has created the ‘Cruising in the Fast Lane’ itinerary. It includes a three-night hotel stay in Singapore – home of Raffles and the Singapore Sling, street food and the stunning city gardens – and a three-day Bay Grandstand ticket to see the Singapore Grand Prix. Plus, you’ll also have the opportunity to grill former driver and current commentator Martin Brundle about his career and what he expects from the race.

Once the chequered flag has been waved and the race is over, you’ll be whisked away from Singapore for a four-night full-board cruise on board Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas where you’ll visit Kuala Lumpur and Phuket (prices start from £1,699).

And if you’re not much of a racing fan, there’s plenty more cruises with star attractions. Perhaps you’d prefer a 14-night ‘Asian Adventure’ holiday which culminates with an exclusive performance from West End star Elaine Paige and includes a three-night stay on board Mariner of the Seas. Or you can watch world-famous electric violinist, Robert Mendoza, perform at the Gardens by the Bay event in Singapore.