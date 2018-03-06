In Pictures: The Wave Awards 2018

Josh Stephenson

Wave Awards

Get a glimpse of the glitz and glamour on display at the Wave Awards 2018

The 3rd annual Wave Awards were held this past Thursday at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in Central London and our photographer was on hand to capture it all.

So, have a flick through the gallery below and see if you can spot yourself, your favourite cruise line or even just someone who had too much to drink!

For further coverage of the Wave Awards 2018, keep your eyes peeled for the next issue of World of Cruising – out in shops March 22.

