Is the newly-improved – and renamed – Marella Discovery 2 worth a visit?

“Mum, mum, there’s Clarins in the bathroom and – OMG! – we could play hockey in the sitting room,” gasped my awestruck daughter Daisy upon seeing our cabin on the Marella Discovery 2 for the first time.

She wasn’t kidding. Our Executive Suite, all 47 square metres of it, was as spacious as it was beautiful, while our vast balcony offered more than enough room for a game of French cricket (though ball-retrieval might have proved tricky).

It was the last week of the school holiday when we boarded Marella Discovery 2, and the ship was teeming with over- excited youngsters exploring the pool areas (indoor and out), the climbing wall, mini-golf, Virtual Reality Experience, the kids’ clubs and everything else that would keep them occupied during our Spanish Sunsets cruise, round-trip from Malaga. Leaving my three to it, I went to investigate the very inviting Oceans spa and the adults-only Verandah Deck.

Marella is the new name for Thomson cruises, and the 1,830-guest Discovery 2 – formerly TUI Discovery 2 – is the joint flagship of the fleet. Following a multi-million pound refit, the decor is modern and funky, with Willy Wonka-style lifts in the atrium that went down (and up) a storm with 10-year-old Lily. And the young, energetic vibe extends to the crew, who positively fizz with goodwill. They are expertly led by the incredibly youthful-looking Captain Chris Douglas, who was delighted when a passenger mistook him for a member of the resident boy band on “Dress to Impress” evening (Marella doesn’t do traditional formal nights).