A World of Cruising exclusive with MSC Cruises. Win a day on board MSC Preziosa!
This is an exceptional opportunity for 30 people, each taking along a relative, to spend a day on board MSC Preziosa, on Tuesday the 16th of May, at Southampton.
At a weight of 139,072 tonnes and a length of 333 metres, and able to carry just over 4,300 passengers, MSC Preziosa is an impressive size — but it’s also big on luxury and comfort. It’s packed with the latest in great entertainment, extensive dining options and top-of-the-range spa facilities. With features including a real stone piazza and spectacular sweeping Swarovski crystal grand staircases, as well as a magical ‘infinity’ pool, MSC Preziosa is the perfect place to relax, unwind and enjoy the pleasures of an MSC cruise.
The ship visit will take place on the 16th of May, when MSC Preziosa will be docked in Southampton’s City Cruise Terminal. Guests will be invited to embark at 10.30am and will benefit from free car parking at Southampton port. The day will include a full ship tour and lunch in one of the dining rooms, as well as an opportunity to have a Q&A session with MSC Cruises’ UK & Ireland MD, Antonio Paradiso.
Ready to board? Enter now — you could be one of the lucky winners!
Terms & Conditions
- To enter, you must be: (a) UK resident; and (b) 18 years old or over.
- Guests can invite only one relative each to come along with them.
- Only one entry per individual will be counted.
- Exclusive offers are not open to employees (or members of their immediate families) of MSC Cruises or any subsidiary of MSC Cruises, or of World of Cruising and Luxury Travel Ltd and its subsidiary companies
- Any personal information that you provide to World of Cruising and Luxury Travel Ltd will be treated in accordance with current UK Data Protection legislation, and will not be disclosed to a third party without your consent with the exception of MSC Cruises.
- MSC Cruises reserves the right to alter the terms of this offer (including the prize) without prior notice in the event that unforeseen circumstances make this unavoidable.
- No purchase necessary.
- Travel to the ship will be at guests own cost.
- Guests will benefit from free car park at the FAO ABP Parking. Short stay car park is located adjacent to the terminal. There will be a sign for MSC Preziosa, the security at the port will point the right direction to the FAO ABP Parking (short stay parking) Cruise Terminal and the day visitors parking.
Ahead of the visit and by 10 May 2017, guests need to email Emanuela Zoboli emanuela.zoboli@msccruises.co.uk with their vehicle registration number for MSC Cruises to arrange complimentary car parking during the visit.
- The 30 guests will be chosen completely at random.
- Third party entries are not allowed and any entry that is deemed to be entered by a third party will be disqualified. Unless permission has been given otherwise when entering the prize draw, all previously unknown data to the promoters will be used solely for the purposes of the prize draw entered and correspondence immediately associated with it.
- The last day for entries is 30th April 2017
- By entering, the guests agree to participate in such promotional activity and material as MSC Cruises and World of Cruising may require.
- Prize is subject to availability, capacity controlled, non-negotiable, non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash or other alternatives in whole or in part in exchange for the prize.
- World of Cruising reserves the right to amend these rules at any time. World of Cruising may also create rules which will apply to a specific offer only. If we do this we will publish the amended offer rules and/or specific offer rules on the relevant offer page.