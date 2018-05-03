Live the Latin Life with Holland America!

Set sail on board the stunning Zaandam on this majestic voyage of South America. Enjoy 3 nights in vibrant Buenos Aires & historic Santiago where you have plenty of leisure time to really get to know these 2 fascinating capitals! Your voyage will take you through, the awe-inspiring Chilean Fjords as well as down to Ushuaia, the most southerly port in the world. Enjoy penguin watching in the Falkland Islands and the white sand beaches of Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo. The perfect way to see the vast variety of this beautiful destination.

Your home away from home; Zaandam is designed to carry fewer guests, providing more space on board and the opportunity to sail in to smaller, more intimate ports. A musical theme runs throughout the ship, with memorabilia dotted throughout such as Bill Clinton’s saxophone as well as signed guitars from Queen, Iggy Pop & Eric Clapton.

The on board Greenhouse Spa & Salon is the perfect retreat from a hard days exploring, with thermal pools, spa treatments and a fully equipped gym. Plus, you will be able to enjoy a host of amazing activities on board such as BBC Earth Experiences, America’s Test Kitchen, tennis & basketball courts and much more. The activities don’t stop once the sun goes down, head to the piano bar for a cocktail and live performance or perhaps catch the latest blockbuster in the on board cinema – the on board theatre shows will leave you wowed with their West-End style performances.

If gastronomy is your passion, you will find 8 different dining options on board serving everything from Italian, Mexican and European favourites as well as local dishes to tempt your taste buds. Make sure to try Pinnacle Grill for some of the best steaks at sea as well as Dive In, perfect for grabbing those quick bites by the pool!

