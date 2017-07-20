MSC Cruises announces partnership with MasterChef

MSC MasterChef At Sea demonstrates MSC Cruises’ continued commitment to on board enrichment offerings

MSC Cruises announced the launch of MSC MasterChef At Sea. Collaborating with MasterChef producers, Endemol Shine Group, the innovative partnership will bring the hugely successful and globally-recognised MasterChef brand to MSC Cruises in a unique immersive entertainment format that will roll out across the fleet from summer 2017*. This latest announcement further demonstrates MSC Cruises’ ongoing commitment to providing a wide and diverse entertainment offering and brings to life the Company’s passion for food.

MSC MasterChef At Sea mirrors the hugely popular TV show in the form of a cooking competition on board an MSC Cruises ship. Guests will have the opportunity to put their culinary flair and skill to the test whilst competing against other guests. This immersive, inspiring experience has been designed with the intention of bringing some MasterChef magic from the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina and China into the lives of MSC Cruises guests whilst at sea and encouraging culinary exploration.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises commented: “One of the key distinguishing features of an MSC Cruises holiday is the wide range of entertainment options available throughout the day and night to meet the needs of guests of all ages. This latest addition to the onboard entertainment has been created in partnership with MasterChef, one of the world’s most well-known food lifestyle brands to help bring an experience for our guests that combines a global passion for food with immersive entertainment. In creating this experience, we have tapped into the motivations of those who watch the hit TV show MasterChef and brought them to life with this new offering – to be inspired, to be entertained and to learn.”

The MasterChef partnership is part of a broader strategy from MSC Cruises to collaborate with world-class experts who reflect the Company’s focus on excellence. The Company seeks to work with global leaders in their field, bringing together MSC Cruises’ dedication to creating unique on-board experiences and meticulous attention to detail with the partner’s specialist skills and expertise.

Frances Adams, Global Director of Brands and Licensing, Endemol Shine Group said, “We are delighted to collaborate with MSC Cruises, bringing a unique and authentic MasterChef experience to entertain new audiences around the world. MasterChef is a phenomenally successful global brand, which continues to grow in popularity, with a real appetite from fans of the series to engage with the brand off-air.”

Guests who participate while holidaying on one of MSC Cruises’ ships will be challenged in pairs to create a dish from a box of mystery ingredients, which will be judged by the MSC Cruises’ executive chef on board based on the presentation, taste and originality of their dish. Each cruise will see a new winner crowned and who will receive a MasterChef prize on board. Each of the overall winners will also be entered into a yearly prize draw to win one of two fantastic prizes:

1st Prize: a dinner at the winner’s house or local venue with one of the MasterChef stars as a personal chef, a MasterChef collection of 50 exclusive recipes as well as the possibility to enter the official casting process for the MasterChef TV show**

2nd Prize: the chance to be part of the show’s audience** while dining in one of the restaurants featured in the show with three friends and the MasterChef collection with 50 exclusive recipes

For more information about MasterChef At Sea visit: www.msccruises.co.uk/en-gb/About-MSC/News/MSC-MasterChef-At-Sea

* The partnership will be activated in the following marketing territories: UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina and China

** Subject to filming schedules and official casting terms and conditions, including: (i) winners must be residents within one of these countries: Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, Brazil and Portugal; and (ii) may only apply to be cast in a production within the country in which they are lawfully resident.

***Only available in UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina and China dependent on filming schedule.