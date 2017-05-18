MSC Cruises revealed the names and concepts for the two exclusive Cirque duSoleil at Sea shows that will be performed on board MSC Cruises’ new next-generation flagship, MSC Meraviglia.

The long-term partnership between MSC Cruises and Cirque du Soleil will set new standards in live entertainment at sea and will see the world’s leader in artistic entertainment create a total of eight original shows that will be exclusively available on MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia generation ships, coming into service between June 4, 2017 – with MSC Meraviglia – and autumn 2020.

Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are committed to creating unique experiences that elevate the guest experience to new heights and, for this, we work with innovative, world-class leaders in their sector. It was thus only natural that, when it comes to entertainment, we would look to partner with Cirque du Soleil.”

Mr Onorato continued: “Today we are delighted to reveal the concepts and inspiration behind the Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows that will soon premiere on our new flagship MSC Meraviglia. By creating two different shows for each of the four Meraviglia and Meraviglia-plus generation ships, we will make available exclusively to our guests something new and exciting with each ship’s launch. Moreover, these shows will be a true first at sea.”

Yasmine Khalil, President 45 DEGREES, Cirque du Soleil’s Events and Special Projects Company, stated: “After years of hard work, our team is very excited to unveil the names and visuals of the two first productions of our partnership with MSC; two concepts very different from one another, both showcasing Cirque du Soleil’s “savoir-faire”. Guests of MSC Meraviglia are definitely in for a treat!”

Two original shows

Cirque du Soleil sat out to create two very different, contrasting shows, each with a different concept, ambiance, storyline, costumes and make-up. The shows will be performed twice a night for six nights so that guests can take the opportunity to see both shows.

VIAGGIO, the first of the two shows, is the story of a passionate and eccentric artist who hears the call of his Faceless Muse. Mysterious and seductive, she beckons him into the vivid world of his unbridled imagination to complete his masterpiece. With each stroke of his paintbrush, the Painter reveals the details of his grandiose tableau. Electrifying colours fill the space with intriguing motifs and rich textures. Majestic acts transform the theatre into a living canvas. Before our very eyes, a masterpiece comes to life.With

With sound at its heart, SONOR – the second show – takes guests on an auditory adventure with dancers, acrobats and characters, all moving to the rhythm. It conjures a world of unique sensations, astonishing sounds, bold music and immersive projections and culminates in a grand finale for the senses.

Each show will offer its own unique cocktail or dinner experience

Mr Onorato concluded, “We wanted to elevate the experience even further for our guests and for this we have worked hand in hand with the creative team from Cirque du Soleil to create the first Dinner & Show experience on our fleet.”

The dinner experience will be a gastronomic delight, where every detail from the table settings, the costumes, the music and visual effects through to the menus have been specially designed to complement each pre-show experience.

The dining experience will start one hour before the show performance begins and will be a treat for the senses with surprise animation from performers, live music, stylish table settings topped off with a table d’hôte three-course menu of eclectic creative dishes.

The dining experience to complement SONOR guests will be invited into a parallel world where culinary creations will not only trick the eye but the senses, whilst VIAGGIO will immerse guests in a universe of colour, testing the imagination of guests from beginning to end.

Other guests will be able enjoy a Cocktail & Show experience that will begin 30 minutes before the performance starts and will include a specially designed signature cocktail and tempting treats.

Cirque du Soleil at Sea needs to be pre-booked by guests either before the cruise or once on board. Places in the theatre are limited to 413 seats so it is important for guests to book early to make sure to have a chance to live the experience. Visit www.msccruises.co.uk/en-gb/Discover-MSC/Dining-Experience for more information.

The €20 million Carousel Lounge high-tech theatre

MSC Meraviglia will become the first cruise ship ever to feature an entertainment lounge designed to be able to meet the unique needs of Cirque du Soleil also whilst at sea. The Carousel Lounge was designed by MSC Cruises together with the Architect Marco De Jorio to meet these very specific needs.

Equipped with the most cutting-edge technology and special rigging, the Carousel Lounge will enable Cirque du Soleil performers to deliver sublime performances for the exclusive enjoyment of MSC guests. The Carousel Lounge is a very intimate space, hosting up to 413 guests for each performance, one of the smallest venues for Cirque du Soleil, making the interaction between the guests and performers even more special.

The name carousel was chosen to convey the combined spirit of MSC Cruises offering unforgettable experiences and of Cirque du Soleil’s unique performances, conjuring up festive and magical emotions. A carousel is associated with childhood memories of festive outdoor fairs. There is something inherently captivating about a carousel. Music, colours, lights, movement all combine in a unique, breath-taking experience.