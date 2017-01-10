New BBC HD channel now available on P&O and Cunard fleets

BBC Worldwide has announced the launch of a global entertainment channel, BBC HD, the company’s first channel produced exclusively for cruise ships and the wider maritime market.

It will go live through Global Eagle Entertainment’s (GEE) MTN TV network, with P&O UK and Cunard being the first to offer this to their guests from this month. The channel also becoming available to the wider cruise industry in due course.

Content on the new channel will cover all genres ranging from drama, comedy and factual entertainment to natural history and documentaries. Fans of soaps such as Eastenders, Holby City and Casualty will be able to watch them in their cabins as they will air on BBC HD close to the UK broadcast.

BBC HD complements BBC World News, which launched on MTN TV in 2010 and is available on cruise ships throughout the world.

P&O Cruises senior vice president Paul Ludlow, said: “We are delighted that our guests will be able to travel the world but still keep up with their favourite television shows for that touch of home. BBC HD will be a superb addition to our in cabin entertainment and I am sure will be welcomed by our guests on both P&O Cruises and Cunard.”

Zina Neophytou, Vice President, Out of Home, BBC Worldwide said: “There has always been a strong demand for BBC content within the travel and hospitality sectors including cruise ships so launching a bespoke global entertainment channel on MTN TV alongside BBC World News is an obvious step. BBC HD will be the one-stop shop for the best of British TV content.”