Norwegian Cruise Line announces 2018 Early Booking Sale

Today Norwegian Cruise Line launches its 2018 Early Booking Sale, whereby forward planning guests will benefit from savings of up to £200 per stateroom.

Between 12 July and 31 August 2017, guests booking their 2018 Norwegian cruise will benefit from the following savings:

£50 per Studio

£100 per Inside & Oceanview Stateroom

£200 per Balcony Stateroom/ Mini-Suite/ Suite/ The Haven

Each cabin will also receive a £50 reduced deposit. These savings are applicable on all worldwide sailings from April 2018.

Of course, guests will also benefit from Norwegian’s brand new Premium All Inclusive pricing structure; this includes all Premium Alcoholic Beverages, soft drinks and bottled water, unrivalled dining experiences, award-winning entertainment, services charges and gratuities and so much more.

To book a 2018 cruise, call Norwegian on 0333 241 2319 or visit www.ncl.co.uk.