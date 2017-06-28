King of Chinese Pop’s dynamic concert welcomes Norwegian’s first purpose-built ship for Chinese guests

Executives from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, along with Norwegian Joy’s Godfather Wang Leehom and Hull Artist Tan Ping, joined VIP guests for the bottle breaking moment to officially christen the ship during a gala ceremony onboard the vessel in Shanghai.

Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Cruise Line’s first custom-designed ship for the Chinese cruise market, was christened today in a lavish ceremony held onboard the vessel in Shanghai that featured an over-the-top performance by the ship’s Godfather, singer songwriter, music producer, actor and film director, Wang Leehom.

At 167,725–gross-tons and accommodating 3,883 guests, Norwegian Joy features an innovative design, world-class finishes and amenities tailored to provide a “First Class at Sea” experience for Chinese guests, along with Norwegian’s signature cruising style that offers guests the freedom and flexibility to design their perfect vacation experience.

“After years spent carefully designing this amazing vessel, my team and I are both proud and thrilled to finally christen the world’s first cruise ship custom-designed for the wonderful people of China,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “This is truly a special moment for the entire Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings family, our valued travel partners, honored guests and dedicated officers and crew across our fleet.”

In homage to Norwegian Joy’s eye-catching hull art, designed by famed Chinese artist Tan Ping and featuring a majestic phoenix, the christening ceremony began with a performance by renowned dancer and choreographer Yabin Wang, with her interpretation of the spirit of the phoenix through dance. Tan Ping, who also made a special guest appearance at the ceremony, selected the phoenix as the focal point for the ship’s hull artwork, as the iconic bird represents beauty and good luck in Chinese culture.

The pinnacle moment of the christening ceremony came as Wang Leehom, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings executives and local Chinese government officials simultaneously smashed bottles of champagne against the side of a replica ship hull, which released an oversized bottle of Veuve Cliquot that shattered against the ship’s actual hull, signifying the maritime tradition of bringing good luck to all who sail on her.

Wang Leehom, who serves as Godfather and brand ambassador for Norwegian Joy, ended the ceremony with an electrifying performance that wowed the crowd of VIP Chinese and Western guests.

“I’m honored to officially welcome this incredible ship to China and share the cruising lifestyle with Chinese guests as the Godfather for Norwegian Joy,” said Wang Leehom.

Norwegian Joy’s christening marks the end of a month-long grand inaugural tour where she has been showcased through events at the ports of Singapore, Qingdao, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, as well as VIP partner cruises from Norwegian Joy’s homeports of Shanghai and Tianjin.

Norwegian Joy

Norwegian Joy is Norwegian Cruise Line’s first purpose-built ship customized for the Chinese cruise market. The ship was designed to provide First Class at Sea experiences with onboard amenities that cater to the unique vacation desires of Chinese guests.

Norwegian Joy offers a multitude of VIP accommodations including The Haven by Norwegian®, the brand’s exclusive, ship-within-a-ship luxury suite complex, and a Concierge level, an all-new accommodations category that provides a VIP experience that includes an exclusive Concierge Observation Lounge with 180 degree breath-taking views and larger balcony staterooms. Accommodation choices also include staterooms designed specifically for families, with a multitude of connecting staterooms for extended families traveling together, as well as a wide array of mini-suite, balcony, ocean view and interior staterooms, many with virtual balconies.

Norwegian Joy boasts engaging and innovative activities including a first-at-sea two-level competitive racetrack; an open-air laser tag course; the Galaxy Pavilion that features thrilling simulator rides, Oculus virtual reality technology and interactive video walls; and two multi-story waterslides. In addition, Norwegian Joy features 28 dining options that range from traditional Chinese cuisine to upscale French, Italian and Steakhouse fine dining restaurants, along with a tranquil open space park, as well as the line’s largest upscale shopping district, complete with everything from exceptional duty-free shops to world-renowned global luxury brands.

For more information on Norwegian Joy, please contact an authorized Norwegian travel partner or visit www.goncl.cn (in China) or https://www.ncl.com/uk/en/cruise-ship/joy (in UK) or follow Norwegian Joy’s official wechat: NuoWeiZhen.