Oceania Cruises announces inaugural voyages to Cuba

Oceania Cruises has revealed its first three inaugural voyages from Miami to Cuba. On 7th December, the company announced that it has received official government approval from the Republic of Cuba to operate cruises to the island beginning March 2017.

The line announced it will inaugurate its calls in Cuba with one 14-day and two 10-day Caribbean cruises from Miami aboard Marina. Each of these voyages will call on the storied city of Havana with two of the voyages staying overnight and offering guests two full days in this legendary destination.

All voyages will fully comply with existing U.S. Federal Regulations and the most recent pronouncements from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The voyages will provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to discover not only the rich culture, history and natural beauty found throughout Cuba, but more importantly experience the warmth and hospitality of its people.

“We are tremendously excited to have received approval by Cuban authorities to offer cruises to Cuba from the United States aboard our acclaimed Marina. I believe there is no better way to experience the unique culture, beauty and diversity of Cuba than by cruise,” stated Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, the parent company of Oceania Cruises. “As a Cuban-American and founder of Oceania Cruises, I am incredibly proud that Marina will be the first in our fleet to cruise to Cuba. Not only was Marina the first ship to be purpose-built for the Oceania Cruises brand, she showcases millions of dollars’ worth of Cuban-American art, making our inaugural voyages to Cuba even more special.”

In Havana, guests will have a selection of expertly crafted shore excursions to choose from, all of which offer an authentic Cuban experience that explores the people, music, art, history and culture of the island in compliance with OFAC regulations. To provide guests with even greater insights into Cuba and its people, guest scholars and expert lecturers on board the ship will deliver compelling presentations about Cuba’s past, present and future.

7th March 2017 | 14 Days

Miami | Key West | Havana | Cozumel | Costa Maya | Harvest Caye | Puerto Limon | Colón | Cartagena | George Town | Miami

21st March 2017 | 10 Days

Miami | Havana (2 Days) | Santo Tomas | Harvest Caye | Costa Maya | George Town | Miami

31st March 2017 | 10 Days

Miami | Costa Maya | Harvest Caye | Roatan | Havana (2 Days) | Nassau | Miami

For more information about Oceania Cruises, guests should visit www.OceaniaCruises.com, call 0345 505 1920 or contact a professional travel agent.