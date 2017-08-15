Oceania Cruises introduces La Cuisine Bourgeoise

Oceania Cruises unveiled their latest epicurean masterpiece, La Cuisine Bourgeoise, by Jacques Pépin.

An elegant seven-course affair, La Cuisine Bourgeoise, is rooted in fresh, seasonal ingredients, time-honoured flavours and celebrates the rituals of the table and sharing a meal with friends and family. The dining experience features many classic dishes that the Oceania Cruises’ Executive Culinary Director, Master Chef Jacques Pépin, has enjoyed over the years.

“Cuisine bourgeoise is rooted in tradition and is one that shaped my childhood. It is a cuisine to savour rather than admire or evaluate, it is simply happiness on a plate, and I am thrilled to share this with our guests,” stated Jacques Pépin, celebrated Master Chef and Executive Culinary Director for Oceania Cruises.

The meal is expertly paired from start to finish with wines that complement and echo the history of the dishes, while providing diners with a hint of the flavours, complexity and nuances that one might have experienced during the mid-20th century.

“Pairing the wines took particular care and required extensive research to ensure that the wines featured with each course reflected the bright, approachable and celebratory nature of this dining experience”, stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

The menu itself exemplifies the full flavours and textures of the period and each course brings not only joy to the palate but delights the eyes as well, with each course served with dramatic flair from gleaming silver trays in the best traditions of the century.

“Oceania Cruises is all about feeling and emotion, so I am especially pleased with what Jacques has created with La Cuisine Bourgeoise. Imagine being transported back to the halcyon days of the Hôtel Plaza Athenee in Paris, enjoying a celebratory meal with great friends. This is an experience you cannot have anywhere else and one that will create memories for a lifetime. It is the epitome of special,” added Binder.

Oceania Cruises has created a video showcasing La Cuisine Bourgeoise featuring Jacques Pépin himself.

La Cuisine Bourgeoise is now available aboard Marina and Riviera. This exclusive experience is limited to only 24 guests and reservations are required. Guests are encouraged to make reservations via the Dining Reservations desk located on Deck 5.

La Cuisine Bourgeoise Menu

KIR ROYAL

Champagne with Crème de Cassis

VELOUTÉ REINE-MARGOT

Poultry Cream with Vegetable Julienne and Pistachio Diamonds

Château Carbonnieux Grand Cru Classé, Pessac-Leognan, Bordeaux, France

SOUFFLÉ DE HOMARD PLAZA ATHÉNÉE

Maine Lobster and Cheese Soufflé

Louis Latour Meursault Chardonnay, Côte de Beaune, Burgundy, France

FILET DE SOLE BRILLAT-SAVARIN

Dover Sole Fillet with Crustacean Mousse and French Black Truffles

Louis Latour Morey-Saint-Denis Pinot Noir, Côtes de Nuits, Burgundy, France

FILET DE BOEUF RÔTI RICHELIEU

Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Stuffed Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Braised Lettuce, Château Potatoes and Madeira Sauce

Château Lynch-Moussas 5ème Cru Classé Pauillac, Bordeaux, France

BRIE DE MEAUX AUX NOIX ET LAITUE

Nut-Crusted Brie de Meaux with Boston Lettuce Hearts

OMELETTE SIBERIENNE

Baked Alaska with Williams Pears and Chestnut Ice Cream

Château Laffitte-Teston Pacherenc Du Vic-Bihl, South-West, France

PETITS FOURS

CHOUQUETTE AUX PRALINES ROSES

Parisian-Style Pink Praline Cream Puffs

