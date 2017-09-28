Oceania Cruises launches Caribbean relief initiative

Oceania Cruises launched a new initiative to aid humanitarian relief to hurricane stricken islands in the region as well as raise awareness and restore tourism, a vital economic lifeline for the islands.

To assist in these fund raising efforts for humanitarian aid and to help restore and maintain a vibrant tourism environment, Oceania Cruises will make a donation of £350 per veranda stateroom and above for new bookings on Caribbean voyages sailing from December 2017 to April 2018.

Partnering with All Hands Volunteers under the Hope Starts Here programme, Oceania Cruises and its sister brands have pledged to raise at least $2.5 million dollars for relief efforts with the company committed to $1.25 million dollars in matching donations from valued guests, team members, suppliers, and travel partners to ensure that our efforts to assist these islands in their time of need makes an even greater positive impact.

“This rebuilding and restoration process is very personal to us as we have such strong ties to the region. We have friends, family, and decades-long business partnerships in these islands and it is critical that we help them rebuild and restore,” stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Listed below are the selection of voyages with our Caribbean stimulus incentive – all of them listed below are the final, updated itineraries.

Applicable Voyages:

Riviera – 12th December 2017

10 Days

Miami, George Town, Cozumel, Roatan, Santo Tomas, Belize City, Costa Maya, Key West, Miami

Marina – 17th December 2017

12 Days

Miami, Santo Tomas, Costa Maya, Roatan, Puerto Limon, Colon, Harvest Caye, Key West, Miami

Riviera – 22nd December 2017

12 Days

Miami, Great Stirrup Cay, Gustavia, Fort-de-France, St. George’s, Bridgetown, Castries, St. John’s, Miami

Riviera – 3rd January 2018

10 Days

Miami, Nassua, Punta Cana, Basseterre, St. John’s, Castries, Gustavia, Miami

Riviera – 13th January 2018

10 Days

Miami, George Town, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Santo Tomas, Harvest Caye, Key West, Miami

Riviera – 23rd January 2018

14 Days

Miami, Santa Marta, Oranjestad, Kralendijk, St. George’s, Kingstown, Fort-de-France, Basseterre, Gustavia, Miami

Riviera – 6th February 2018

10 Days

Miami, Nassau, Punta Cana, Gustavia, St. John’s, Castries, Basseterre, Miami

Riviera – 16th February 2018

10 Days

Miami, George Town, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatan, Santo Tomas, Harvest Caye, Key West, Miami

Riviera – 26th February 2018

10 – Days

Miami, Great Stirrup Cay, Punta Cana, Basseterre, St. John’s, Castries, Gustavia, Miami

Riviera – 8th March 2018

10 – Days

Miami, George Town, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatan, Santo Tomas, Harvest Caye, Key West, Miami

Riviera – 18th March 2018

10 Days

Miami, Nassau, Punta Cana, Gustavia, St. John’s, Castries, Basseterre, Miami

Sirena – 23rd April 2018

11 Days

Miami, Port Canaveral, Charleston, Norfolk, Hamilton, St. George, Nassau, Miami

Regatta – 26th April 2018

10 Days

Miami, Great Stirrup Cay, Basseterre, St. John’s, Tortola, Samana, Nassau, Miami

All Hands Volunteers (hands.org), is a non-profit relief organisation dedicated to rebuilding communities impacted by natural disasters with proven experience reconstructing schools and critical infrastructure to help assist in the rebuilding of these vibrant and beautiful communities. All Hands will be focused on rebuilding schools on impacted islands.

“Schools don’t just provide classrooms and instruction; they are vital community centres that also provide children with safety, shelter and an all-important sense of community. It is imperative that children can get back to school as quickly as possible,” added Binder.

To help support the Hope Starts Here relief fund and to make a donation that will be matched by Oceania Cruises, please visit www.OceaniaCruises.com/hopestartshere.

For more information about Oceania Cruises, call 0345 505 1920, visit www.OceaniaCruises.com or contact a professional travel agent.