Oh, I Do Love To Be Aboard The Seaside

For a ship with a lot of zip, look no further than MSC Seaside. The latest addition to the MSC Cruises fleet boasts the longest zipline at sea – a stomach-churning 425ft from the funnel to the back of the ship (and there’s a second one alongside if you want to race a friend).

Other features on the vessel – handed over in Monfalcone, Italy, on November 29 and named in Miami on December 21 – include four waterslides, two glass-floored catwalks and the “Bridge of Sighs”, which sits 130ft above the waves.

Seaside was the second MSC Cruises ship to launch in 2017, following Meraviglia in June, but there are still 10 more on the company’s order books, meaning at least one vessel a year will be built until 2026. At the Fincantieri shipyard, sister ship Seaview is already well under way.

Firmly aimed at an international market, Seaside is the first in the fleet to have an English name. It will sail the Caribbean all year round, visiting such places as Nassau in the Bahamas, Ocho Rios in Jamaica, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Cozumel in Mexico.

Step aboard and your jaw will drop the moment you see the stunning atrium with its four-deck video wall and sparkly stairs, their glass steps studded with crystals. With glittering chrome and mirrors everywhere you look, this feels more like a spaceship than a cruise ship.



Even space travellers need to eat, and Seaside’s 4,132 guests will truly be spoiled for choice. Among the 11 dining venues are seafood restaurant Ocean Cay, steakhouse Butcher’s Cut, a French bistro, and two buffets serving food for 20 hours a day. US celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi has created a teppanyaki grill, Asian fusion restaurant and sushi bar, while guests with a sweet tooth can enjoy a “chocolate bar” and a gelateria and crêperie by celebrated Italian sweet-maker Venchi.

Evenings can be spent in the 19 bars and lounges on board. The seven shows in the 934-seat Metropolitan Theatre include Peter Punk, a new take on the Peter Pan story; an abridged production of Puccini’s Madame Butterfly; vintage musical classics in The Dream, and My Life In Music, inspired by the works of composer Ennio Morricone. And with up to four performances every evening, there’s no need to miss out on the entertainment, whatever time you dine.