One Day, Three Ways: Seattle

The jewel of America’s Pacific northwest, Seattle, has more than enough attractions to keep cruisers coming back time and time again

From Jimi Hendrix to Kurt Cobain to Boeing and Bill Gates, they’ve all called Seattle home. The capital of the US northwest has creativity and enterprise rising like steam from the sidewalk – and the coffee bars are hipster heaven.

One per cent of all construction costs in this fast-growing city go to public art, and you can see more than 400 works as you ramble about, including the 48ft Hammering Man outside the Seattle Art Museum and the quirky Parking Squid on Alaskan Way, with tentacles that make a useful bicycle rack.

Seattle’s setting is spectacular too, overlooking picturesque Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains, the backdrop for so many film and TV productions. You’ll recognise locations from Sleepless in Seattle (remember Tom Hanks’s home by Lake Union?), An Officer and A Gentleman and, more recently, 50 Shades and Grey’s Anatomy.

No wonder the city is such a draw for tourists. And it has never been easier to get to, with Norwegian Air’s flights from London (just £180 each way) and Thomas Cook’s from Manchester offering stiff competition to BA and Virgin. You can also fly Aer Lingus from Dublin, with the great advantage that you clear US immigration before you take off.

For cruise fans, Seattle has a special resonance, and more than one million passengers passed through the Port of Seattle in 2017, the vast majority departing for the pristine waters and incredible wildlife of Alaska.